Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- It's game day once again in Stillwater and we're set for a great game. No. 6 Oklahoma State is set to face off against a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

The Cowboys take the field with one of the best defenses in the country and a talented offense that's looking to get back to its explosive ways.

Related: Halloween matchups for No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

As they do for road games, the Longhorns are wearing all white, which means the Cowboys are wearing black from head to toe for this Halloween match up.

Can the Cowboys overlook the fact they're facing a struggling 3-2 Texas team and come away with their fifth win in a row? It should be a fun game to watch.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State is wearing an all black uniform with matte black helmets with a chrome orange brand logo, black jerseys and black pants.

DF3086BD-700D-4371-909D-AF627B31071F

FIRST QUARTER

Oklahoma State has won the toss and deferred to the second half. Texas will receive.

Reverse! Receiver Braydon Johnson takes the reverse back around the right side and picks up 19 yards.

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds Tylan Wallace from 11-yards out for the score! (10:23) Oklahoma State leads Texas 7-0

Punt! The Cowboy defense comes up with a huge stop on third and short to force the second-straight Texas punt. Pokes take over 1st and 10 from their own 16-yard line.

Touchdown: Following recovering a fumble on the OSU 15, Ingram gets into the end zone for Texas (8:31) Oklahoma State and Texas is tied 7-7

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds Landon Wolf from five yards out for the wide-open touchdown! (1:36) Oklahoma State leads Texas 14-7!

Screenshot_2020-10-31 Tex 7, OSU 14 - (QTR 1)

SECOND QUARTER

Touchdown: Ehlinger finds Eagles from 41-yards out for the score (13:20) Oklahoma State and Texas are tied 14-14

Interception: Spencer Sanders throws an interception, his second turnover on the day, and it's taken by to the OSU eight-yard line by Jalen Green.

Field goal: Oklahoma State is able to keep Texas out of the end zone, but the Longhorns take their first lead of the day (10:56) Oklahoma State trails 17-14.

HUGE PICK UP! Spencer Sanders with the quarterback keeper picks up 35-yards down to the Texas five-yard line! First and goal Oklahoma State.

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds Chuba Hubbard from five yards out for the score! (8:15) Oklahoma State leads Texas 21-17!

Punt! The Oklahoma State defense forces another Texas punt following a great third down stand that forced Sam Ehlinger to throw the ball away. First and 10 OSU from their own 17-yard line.

Field goal! Alex Hale knocks home a 31-yard field goal (1:49) Oklahoma State is back on top 24-17.

SACK! Brock Martin comes up with a HUGE sack of Sam Ehlinger with a loss of six yards!

Field goal: Texas knocks home a 40-yard field goal (:03) Oklahoma State leads 24-20.

HALFTIME

Screenshot_2020-10-31 Tex 20, OSU 24 - (QTR 2)

Oklahoma State will start the second half with the ball

PUNT! The Cowboy defense comes up with another HUGE stop on third and long to force the sixth Texas punt of the day!

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds Tylan Wallace from nine-yards out for the touchdown! (8:09) Oklahoma State up 31-20!

Touchdown: D'Shawn Jamison returns the kickoff 100-yards for the touchdown, but following a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, Texas misses the extra point (7:57) Oklahoma State leads 31-26

Screenshot_2020-10-31 Tex 26, OSU 31 - (QTR 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

Touchdown : Ehlinger finds Smith from 12-yards out and completes the two-point conversion (4:27) Oklahoma State trails 34-31

FIELD GOAL! Alex Hale just hit the biggest field goal of his career, 34-yards (:05) Oklahoma State tied with Texas 34-34

Screenshot_2020-10-31 Tex 34, OSU 34 - (QTR 4)

OVERTIME

Touchdown: Ehlinger finds Joshua Moore from 15-yards out, Oklahoma State trails 41-34

Sack: Spencer Sanders is sacked for a 13-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

FINAL

Screenshot_2020-10-31 Tex 41, OSU 34 - (QTR 5)
Comments (28)
No. 1-26
ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Tyler Lacy with a big stop there to start the game. Loss of four.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Followed up with a 24 yard gain for UT. Not great.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

GREAT start for the Pokes defense to force a UT punt. Let's see if the offense can have similar success.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Pokes picked up the first down, but a UT roughing the passer call moves the ball to the UT 30. Nice.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

An absolute DART from Sanders to Wallace for a TD!!!!

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Huge pass break up there on third and short for the Cowboys to force another UT punt.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Such a hot start for this Cowboy defense forcing two-straight Texas punts. Let's see if the offense can respond in kind on this drive.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Fumble there on the hand off from Sanders to Hubbard. Can't have that. Texas takes over on the OSU 15.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Welp, can't blame the defense for an opponent's score when the offense coughs up the ball on their own 15-yard line. Not ideal, but let's see if Spencer Sanders can bounce back on this drive.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Hey, a first down gained by a penalty is still a first down.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Can not afford to keep making mistakes likes this. Need some drives like the first one

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Great punt there by Tom Hutton and a tackle by Devin Harper to pin the Longhorns back on their eight-yard line. Let's see if this defense can come up with another stop.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

The defense is playing well, but that offsides on Amadou Fofana was rough. Can't make simple mistakes like that.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Got to love when the center snaps the ball not knowing where the quarterback is. Fumbled snap leads to a Texas punt.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

I have been waiting for some time to see Landon Wolf get involved and he did so in a big way there!

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

What a GREAT play there by LD Brown, leading to an impressive catch by Landon Wolf down to the five-yard line and then a wide-open catch for Wolf for the touchdown.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Bit of a break down there on the back end, but an impressive pass from Ehlinger. Longhorns tie the game back up, this time at 14-all.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Sanders is having a rather up and down down. He's 8-of-12 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, but he's turned the ball over twice and struggles mightily at times.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Robert Allen reported on the Cowboy Radio Network that safety Kolby Harvell-Peel's out with an injury. Not great for the Cowboy secondary.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

LD Brown is such a great running back. They need to feed him the ball more.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

This is a rather up and down first half for Spencer. Struggles with turnovers, but makes up for it on following drive with either an impressive pass or an impressive run.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Jake Springfield is having to be helped off the field after the Sanders turnover. He can't put any weight on his leg.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Here's one of the issues with pulling Spencer Sanders: he's really dynamic on his feet. He's had three turnovers, but he creates so much on the ground.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

OSU offense comes up short to open the second half. Tom Hutton punts and UT takes over on their own 24 yard line.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Cowboy defense comes up with a HUGE stop there on third and long to force another UT punt.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Let's see if the Cowboys can make something happen offensively on this drive.

