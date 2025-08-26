OK State on SI's 2025 College Football Playoff Picks
The college football season is here, which means another championship is up for grabs.
2025 will mark the 12th season of the College Football Playoff, but it will be only the second year of the 12-team playoff era. While the 12-team field wasn’t perfect in its first iteration, it’s back with some tweaks and will be used to crown the next FBS champion.
Considering this world of college football, almost anything can happen. With the transfer portal, NIL and revenue sharing shaking things up constantly, the sport is more unpredictable than ever, which should make for yet another exciting season and postseason.
OK State on SI’s College Football Playoff picks:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
1. Penn State
2. Alabama
3. Clemson
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Illinois
7. South Carolina
8. Ohio State
9. Miami
10. Kansas
11. Georgia Tech
12. Tulane
This season could be a wild one. While Penn State could establish itself as the best team in the country, with former Oklahoma State coach Jim Knowles running the defense, the Nittany Lions will be far from an overwhelming favorite.
Teams that most have on the outside looking in, such as Illinois, South Carolina and Tulane, I expect to finally break through this season. Finally, if Jalon Daniels can stay healthy and Haynes King and Jamal Haynes can play like stars again this season, I’d expect Kansas and Georgia Tech to crash the party as conference champs.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Kansas State
9. LSU
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. Boise State
Texas and Penn State are heavy hitters this season and will likely be on the top of every preseason list. Ohio State and Clemson should not be overlooked in very winnable conferences.
Kansas State will take the reins in a wide open Big 12 conference. Following a forgettable season in 2024 the Cowboys regain some magic from seasons past to sneak into the playoffs where they will battle the Irish of Notre Dame.
Derek Parker (@DParkOK)
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Penn State
6. LSU
7. Georgia
8. Clemson
9. Iowa State
10. Oregon
11. Boise State
12. Alabama
For the most part, I’d expect the power conferences in the SEC and Big 10 to again dominate the 12-team playoff spots. No. 1-ranked Texas would be a clear frontrunner, followed by a few more teams with some proven talent in Ohio State and Notre Dame. Carson Beck should offer a relatively high floor for Miami in the ACC, and Iowa State could be in for a bounce-back in the Big 12 with some decent ground and air weapons. It’ll be interesting to see if new teams can emerge in the second iteration of the 12-team playoff, or if the same titans will lock themselves in again. Unfortunately, I’d bet the latter.