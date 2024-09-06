OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma State has its biggest test of the nonconference slate against an SEC squad.
OSU will kick off its first game against a FBS team on Saturday. While a matchup against an SEC team will bring challenges for the Cowboys, playing Arkansas could be a perfect early test as they look to make a College Football Playoff run.
Coming off a win against FCS No. 1 South Dakota State, OSU will look to carry its momentum into Week 2. With stars such as Ollie Gordon and Nick Martin having solid season debuts, OSU will need similar performances against Arkansas.
OK State on SI's score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 45 Arkansas 27
The Cowboys will be in a tight battle early before settling in and proving they are the better team. While Taylen Green will be a tough challenge, Bryan Nardo’s defense will get the job done, and OSU’s offense will be explosive enough to pull away in the second half.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Oklahoma State 38 Arkansas 31
The Cowboys will start their season off 2-0 with two straight impressive non-conference wins, but this one will make fans sweat a bit more than the season opener. Ollie Gordon and the rest of the offense will play well -- and eventually put the game away -- but a battle in the trenches will keep the Razorbacks close.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Oklahoma State 38 Arkansas 35
This will be an early test for Oklahoma State’s experienced offensive line in the trenches. But ultimately, the Pokes will have the firepower to win this game in somewhat of a shootout. Pencil in Ollie Gordon for a pair of scores and OSU’s secondary for a pick.
Derek Parker (@DParkOK)
Oklahoma State 38 Arkansas 28
Arkansas will be a far tougher test than many are assuming, but Oklahoma State’s experience should come in handy against their former Big 12 rival.
Gordon and Bowman should have enough juice to help them cruise past the Razorbacks.
