Game Preview: Oklahoma State Set For Battle Against SEC Foe Arkansas
Oklahoma State will get its first taste of power conference football this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will face Arkansas for the first time since 1980. With a second straight game in Boone Pickens Stadium to begin the season, OSU will have an opportunity to improve its home winning streak to seven.
After a 4-8 season in 2023, the Razorbacks showed off their new look in their opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, winning 70-0. Boise State transfer Taylen Green will be the key to Arkansas’ chances as a dual-threat quarterback.
Going for 229 passing yards and 88 rushing yards in the season opener, he accounted for four touchdowns. With other transfers, such as Khafre Brown and Ja’Quinden Jackson, making an impact offensively, Bryan Nardo’s unit will need to have a well-rounded game.
The Cowboys will face a familiar task against Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Last season, Petrino was Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator. While he did not coach in the Texas Bowl, the Aggies still featured Petrino’s offense in their postseason matchup.
Although the Razorbacks have a high upside offensively, the Cowboys’ offense could be among the best in the country. Against a more physical defensive front than OSU saw in Week 1, Ollie Gordon’s ability to break tackles and find holes in the defense will be integral to the Cowboys’ chances of winning.
After playing an FCS team expected to finish near the bottom of its conference to begin the season, Arkansas might not be prepared for the significant step up in competition. With so much continuity for OSU, it will likely be in a better position going into a matchup against a high-level opponent.
While the Cowboys still have areas to improve, the core of last season’s 10-win squad has plenty of experience in big games together. With hopes of making a run at the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff, OSU will be able to see where it stands against a seemingly improved Razorbacks team.
