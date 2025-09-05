OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon
Oklahoma State and Oregon are set for what could be one of the top matchups in college football this weekend.
After last season’s disaster, OSU reloaded this offseason in just about every area and secured a 27-7 win against UT Martin last week to kick off 2025. Of course, No. 6 Oregon simply retooled and is also ready to go after a 59-13 rout against Montana State.
With the Ducks looking to make another trip to the College Football Playoff this season, it will be an uphill battle for the Cowboys. While Oregon is a heavy favorite in Eugene on Saturday, Mike Gundy’s team won’t simply lie down.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oregon 52 Oklahoma State 23
The Cowboys are severely outmatched in this contest, and that will show up on the scoreboard in a big way. While Zane Flores will have his moments, the Cowboys simply won’t be able to keep up with an electric Oregon squad.
Overall, it’s simply a bit unfair for the Cowboys to have to face a team of this caliber in Week 2 of a rebuilding season.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oregon 45 Oklahoma State 14
The Oklahoma State Cowboys started off the 2025 season with a bang. Now with Hauss Hejny on the sidelines and the running game a big question, the Pokes take on the mighty Oregon Ducks. Oregon has the athletes to make this a track meet, and Oklahoma State is searching for its 2025 identity. Despite a valiant effort early, Oklahoma State can't withstand the storm in Oregon.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Oregon 38 Oklahoma State 24
Going into Eugene, the Cowboys are at a major disadvantage, but I believe the game won’t be as bad as the spread indicates. OSU might struggle early with first-time starter Zane Flores at quarterback. This, along with the stout Oregon rushing defense, could hinder the Cowboys’ offensive production. I believe the Cowboys will figure it out in the game, but it might be too late against an explosive Oregon offense.
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah)
Oregon 34 Oklahoma State 24
This game has been ignited by both coaches' comments regarding each program's respective NIL funding, and while on the surface it doesn't seem like much, sometimes all a flame needs is a bit of gas to erupt. It will be interesting to see how Zane Flores takes over following Hauss Hejny's unfortunate injury, but I think Mike Gundy will have the Pokes firing on all cylinders against the No. 6 team in the country.