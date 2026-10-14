Oklahoma State 2028 QB Target Hails from Former Oklahoma State Star’s High School

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and his staff are casting a wide net for the Class of 2028 — especially at quarterback.

The position is Morris’ bread-and-butter. He’s had a hand in producing several NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. Drew Mestemaker, his current starter, is looking more like he might leave for the NFL after this season, based on his performance. That is more than enough to get prep players interested.

When the Cowboys hosted the UCF Knights last weekend, the program hosted dozens of visitors, including several quarterbacks. Among them was junior Carter Morgan, who is playing at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, per Rivals (subscription required).

If that sounds familiar, then you’ve been an Oklahoma State fan for some time. It’s the same high school that produced former Cowboys starter JW Walsh.

Carter Morgan’s OSU Connection

Carter Morgan finds Zane Rowe over the middle, who breaks some tackles to find the end zone! Guyer leads Wakeland 14-0 with 7:29 left in the second quarter. @DentonGuyer_FB @CarterMorgan_TX @ZaneRowe0 pic.twitter.com/0bKBlf0bIB — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) September 25, 2026

Morris has probably seen Morgan play before. He was the head coach at North Texas for three seasons, and Guyer’s campus is a short drive from Apogee Stadium. But Morgan’s rise as a recruit — and the Cowboys’ quick rise as a program — makes him a player for the prep star’s services.

Morgan played 11 varsity games in 2025 but only threw for 915 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s taken a big jump this season. In six games he’s thrown for 1,461 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushing ability, too. He’s gained 240 yards and scored three times so far in 2026 while he rushed for 480 yards and four scores last season.

He even worked as a receiver part time in 2025 with 12 catches for 169 yards and two scores. It’s the kind of versatility that Mestemaker showed in high school. He never started at quarterback at Vandergrift High School, but he played safety and punter his senior season. He’s displayed that athleticism this season and it’s possible that Morgan’s could translate to the position in the Cowboys’ version of the Air Raid offense.

Walsh played for the Cowboys from 2011-15, redshirting his first season. In 2012 he was Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after throwing for 1,564 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, including a 415-yard performance in which he unknowingly played on a fractured knee.

Walsh traded off with Clint Chelf as the starting quarterback in 2013. He missed most of 2014 after foot surgery and was Mason Rudolph’s backup to end his career in 2015.

Walsh became a coach after that, with stops at TCU, Abilene Christian and Texas before joining Mike Gundy’s staff for five seasons. After Gundy was fired and Eric Morris was hired, he joined the Purdue staff as an offensive assistant.