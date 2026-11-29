STILLWATER, Okla. — Drew Mestemaker will have a week off after the end of the regular season. The Oklahoma State quarterback needs it.

He’s two weeks removed from a shoulder strain. He also has a massive decision to make.

Should he stay at Oklahoma State or head to the NFL, where he could be a first-round pick in April?

“I want to [play in the bowl game], but there so much that goes into these decisions,” Mestemaker said. “Good thing we have the next week off because I have some big decisions coming up.”

Drew Mestemaker’s Final Home Game

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker on whether he will play in the bowl game as he tries to make a decision about the NFL. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/19jnh3k73M — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

Saturday was senior night at Boone Pickens Stadium, but Mestemaker did not walk with the seniors, as expected. Head coach Eric Morris said earlier in the week that he did not intend to have him walk. That's an indication that Mestemaker hasn't made a final decision yet.

For only the second time this season, the quarterback took questions from the podium inside the team meeting room. He speaks after most games but usually informally and off to the side. It brought a formality to the questions about the game — which was a 49-47 Oklahoma State double-overtime victory over Kansas — and his future, which could be determined soon.

At one point he said he might have a decision within the next week. At another point he said the decision would come probably before the bowl game. What is clear is that he intends to do a lot of thinking during his off week. The Cowboys coaching staff will focus on recruiting this week before the Cowboys learn where their bowl game will be next Sunday.

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Mestemaker said he intends to keep the circle of people he talks to small, including head coach Eric Morris, offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, his agent and his mother, who now lives in Stillwater.

It’s clear that Stillwater has become a special place for him, saying there’s no place he would rather be right now.

“I’m so thankful for this this environment and this crowd and these fans and these coaches for taking a chance on me,” he said. “I wouldn't rather be anywhere else in the country.”

If this is his final game, he threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns passes, along with 29 yards rushing and a touchdown. He is the nation’s leader in passing yards (3,926) and tied for first with 34 touchdown passes. He also has 11 interceptions.

Eric Morris talked about how he hopes to be a sounding board for quarterback Drew Mestemaker as the Oklahoma State passer ponders his NFL future. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/uy6YdH4rp2 — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

Morris said he expects to have "serious input" with Mestemaker about his decision. He said repeatedly during the season that he and the quarterback wouldn’t talk about it during the season. But it will be a different conversation than the one had with Patrick Mahomes a decade ago when he was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech.

For instance, Mahomes wasn’t making any NIL money. The relationship is also different, too.

“I think of him like a son, right?” Morris said. “I'm super proud of what he's been able to accomplish, how he's accomplished it, but more than anything just how much he loves this place.”

What Mestemaker will do will be up to him. But it's possible Cowboys fans will know where he's headed soon.