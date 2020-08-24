SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Makes AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's a little more than two weeks away from the start of the 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Tulsa in Stillwater and they know where they stand against the rest of the field.

The Associated Press announced its annual preseason top 25 poll and the Cowboys check in at No. 15.

That's a jump up from receiving just three votes in the 2019 preseason top 25.

However, there are four teams ahead of Oklahoma State that have canceled their games for the 2020 season. So, those teams will have an asterisk by their names and effectively moves Oklahoma State up to No. 11.

In total, there are nine teams from the Big Ten and Pac 12 that have made the preseason top 25. It's going to be interesting to see how the AP and other polls sort through that moving forward.

AP Preseason Top 25

  1. Clemson (14-1)
  2. Ohio State* (13-1)
  3. Alabama (11-2)
  4. Georgia (12-2)
  5. Oklahoma (12-2)
  6. LSU (15-0)
  7. Penn State* (11-2)
  8. Florida (11-2)
  9. Oregon* (12-2)
  10. Notre Dame (11-2)
  11. Auburn (9-4)
  12. Wisconsin* (10-4)
  13. Texas A&M (8-5)
  14. Texas (8-5)
  15. Oklahoma State (8-5)
  16. Michigan* (9-4)
  17. USC* (8-5)
  18. North Carolina (7-6)
  19. Minnesota* (11-2)
  20. Cincinnati (11-3)
  21. UCF (10-3)
  22. Utah* (11-3)
  23. Iowa State (7-6)
  24. Iowa* (10-3)
  25. Tennessee (8-5)

Oklahoma State returns a large group of starters from both sides of the ball, including two of the top offensive players in the country in running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Both Hubbard and Wallace were placed on numerous preseason watch lists and preseason All-America lists. Hubbard was also named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

Along with Hubbard and Wallace, the Cowboys return starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, a talented offensive line and arguably one of the best receiver corps in the country. Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kasey Dunn also picked up a transfer from Washington State, 6-3, 190-pound receiver, Tay Martin.

Oklahoma State also returns 10 out of 11 starts on the defensive side of the ball. However, with the addition of Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes, it's really like they returned 11 of 11 starters.

The Cowboys return a very talented and deep defensive line room led by senior Cameron Murray and sophomore Trace Ford, as well as one of the top linebacker rooms in the Big 12 led by seniors Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez.

On the back end of the defense, Jim Knowles returns a talented and deep group of safeties led by juniors Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling.

