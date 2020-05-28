Oklahoma State Puts Together Medical Task Force for Player Return

(Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations contributed to this article)

STILLWATER – A task force consisting of medical experts plus leaders from campus and the athletic department has been working to ensure a safe return for all Oklahoma State student-athletes, starting with football.

As Pokes Report reported on Tuesday, the Cowboy football coaching staff returned to the West End Zone on Thursday and is set to begin their first round of testing on Friday. They will also likely be tested twice a week throughout the summer.

The leader of the task force is Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU Center for Health Sciences president since 2013. Shrum has been integral in developing testing capabilities statewide during the pandemic. Other medical professionals from the OSU Center for Health Sciences included in the task force are Dr. Johnny Stephens and Dr. Dennis Blankenship.

The football staff has already been briefed by sports medicine personnel, including team physician Dr. Val Gene Iven, head of athletic training John Stemm and the head football trainer Scott Parker on the protocols going into place once the student-athletes are back on campus.

The weight room will be a heavy emphasis as much of the work will be done in there, but locker rooms, showers, meeting rooms, really every inch of the facility will be regularly and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Dr. Val Gene Iven has served as the OSU athletic department’s head team physician and director of sports medicine since 2007 and is joined on the task force by OSU sports medicine professionals John Stemm and Scott Parker.

Other members of the task force include OSU director of university housing Dr. Leon McClinton and leaders of the OSU athletic department such as Deputy Athletic Director Chad Weiberg, Director of Human Performance Rob Glass and more.

Oklahoma State Athletics Safely Return to Campus Task Force