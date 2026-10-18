Oklahoma State-Colorado Game Time Set After Cowboys Loss to Houston

After a chaotic week seven across the country, the Oklahoma State Cowboys finally learned its game time for its homecoming showdown with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cowboys and the Buffaloes will play on Saturday at Boone Pickens on Saturday and games times and networks are usually announced nearly two weeks in advance.

But on Monday the Big 12's television partners put seven of the league's eight games on a six-day hold. Pushing those decisions to Sunday.

The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) will face the Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3) at 6 p.m. on FS1 on Saturday.

Big 12 Week 8 TV Schedule

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and offensive lineman Jayven Richardson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Oct. 24

Colorado at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. FS1

BYU at UCF, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Texas Tech at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., FS1

Houston at Utah, 9:15 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, noon, TNT/truTV

Iowa State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas State at Arizona State, 2:45 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Both ESPN and Fox were likely waiting to see how BYU would do against Notre Dame in the conference's showcase contest on Saturday. The Cougars won, 28-24, remaining undefeated.

The Big 12 now has three of the remaining undefeated teams in the country, along with Utah and Texas Tech. Utah beat Colorado, 27-24, while Texas Tech beat Arizona State, 53-25. The Cowboys are somewhat fortunate in terms of scheduling. They won't play BYU or Utah in the regular season. They will host the Red Raiders on Nov. 14.

That contest could still have significant meaning for Oklahoma State, even after losing to Houston, 35-32, on Saturday. With one league loss, the Cowboys remain in the race to reach the Big 12 championship game in December.

Along with OSU, Baylor was the other undefeated team in league play that lost on Saturday. The Bears lost to TCU, 17-6. One loss doesn't eliminate the Cowboys from contention, but it does make their path to get back to the conference title game for the first time since 2023 narrower.

Oklahoma State will face three unranked teams the next three weeks, beginning with hosting Colorado on Saturday. The Buffs have yet to win a Big 12 game and have lost their last four contests.

After that, the Cowboys have their only back-to-back road trips of the campaign. They'll head to Iowa State to face the Cyclones on Oct. 31 and then head back north to face Kansas State in Manhattan on Nov. 7.

Kansas State won its first Big 12 contest of the season on Saturday when it defeated Kansas, 35-24, extending their winning streak in the Sunflower Showdown to 18 straight years.