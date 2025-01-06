Oklahoma State Continues to the Search For More Defensive Linemen
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been impressive in the transfer portal this December and they have continued to show their intentions as the offers are steadily rolling out the door. The Pokes have attempted to beef of the defense by way of recruiting and one name continues to pop up on the social media recruiting trail.
Oklahoma State welcomed in coach Ryan Osborn to take over Defensive Line coaching duties. Osborn is only 36 years old, but he has a wealth of knowledge. He has been an analyst at Michigan during a playoff run, an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens and most recently he was the defensive coordinator at Charlotte.
Now he is making a name for himself by way of recruiting. Almost instantly when he set foot on campus, Osborn seemed to be instantly staking claim to some of the best defenders in college football. He first helped Malik Charles from Arizona Compass Prep, and he was only the tip of the iceberg.
Kyran Duhon hit the portal following his freshman season with the UTEP. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Houston, TX was the next big name landed by Osborn. Defensive lineman Michael Diatta wasn’t far behind and the former Virgina defender committed to Oklahoma State in late December.
With the transfer portal on lock for the time being, Osborn never missed a step and on Sunday he offered three prep athletes who all made the announcement on social media.
Three-star 2026 defensive lineman Yahya Gaad out of South Gibson County High School announced the offer his social media. Gaad is currently a three-star athlete and the No. 1 defensive lineman in Tennessee.
Landon Bland joined Gaad in his offer announcement on Sunday. Bland is a 2026 three-star defense end from Carthage Missouri who has garnished offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa State.
Osborn and the Cowboys rounded out Sunday with an offer to 2026 four-star defensive end Carter Gooden from Tabor Academy. He is another big defensive end who likely has more room to grow. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end has offers from Buffalo, Cal, West Virginia, Michigan State and Texas A&M just to name a few.
