Oklahoma State entered this season with an experienced group at linebacker.

Ethan Wesloski played four seasons at North Texas before transferring to the Cowboys with his head coach, Eric Morris. Tate Romney played a season at BYU and three seasons at Arizona State before transferring to OSU. Isaiah Chisom played two seasons at Oregon State and one at UCL before transferring to Oklahoma State.

It was one of the most experienced position groups on the team. With the regular season ending, much of that experience is heading out the door after the Cowboys’ bowl game, as both Wesloski and Romney are out of eligibility. Oklahoma State is set to lose three backups — Christian Jones, Jack Puckett and Trip White.

So what must the Cowboys do in the transfer portal?

Linebacker: High

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Chisom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wesloski is the team’s leading tackler with 94 stops going into the finale. He should have 100 or more by the end of the game plus the bowl game. He also leads the team with four sacks and has six quarterback hurries. The starter at SAM linebacker is going to be difficult to replace.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Romney, the starter at MIKE linebacker, has missed the last three games due to an injury and was doubtful on Thursday’s player availability report. But he’s had a fine season with 63 stops and seven tackles for loss. He’ll be missed, but his injury has allowed Chisom, listed as the Will linebacker, to shine. He has 66 stops going into the Kansas game with four tackles for loss.

Because the 4-2-5 scheme only starts two linebackers, there is technically only one starter to replace because Chisom should be a starter next season. He will likely end up as the team’s second-most productive linebacker by season’s end. The question is who plays with him in the starting lineup?

Based on the past couple of weeks, Taurean Davis has the best chance. He’s taken over that third linebacker role on gameday from Chisom and has been somewhat productive, mostly because the Cowboys are leaning hard into Wesloski and Chisom down the stretch. Davis has 15 tackles this season, but he’s had 10 of them since Romney’s injury. That gives him somewhat of an inside track.

With White out of eligibility, the only other linebacker on the two-deep that is set to return is Gunnar Wilson, who has four tackles this season. He’ll get plenty of time to develop during bowl practices and the offseason.

The other potential returnees are Dallas Winner-Johnson, Cooper Mailand and Beau Wendel. There are two linebackers in the recruiting class in top recruit Israel Hammons and Bryson Brown.

So it’s a significant need. The Cowboys use three linebackers during games, even if they only start two in the scheme. Combined Wesloski, Romney and Chisom have 223 tackles. Linebacker is a high-volume tackling position and 70% of that production is heading out the door, along with Wesloski’s institutional knowledge of how to command the defense.

The reality is the Cowboys don’t need one linebacker in the portal. They need at least two, one of which who produced like Chisom did at UCLA in 2025, where he had 84 tackles. An experienced, high-producing linebacker to go along with Chisom, along with another experienced back to compete with Davis and Winner-Johnson for the third rotation spot, is what the Cowboys will need in the portal — at minimum.