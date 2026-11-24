For Eric Morris, the 2026 season has been all about turning around the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The job isn’t finished — far from it. But his focus was on recruiting veteran players in the transfer portal and putting together a mature team that could win games now as he developed his program, his culture and his players. If the Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) beat Kansas on Saturday, he will have improved Oklahoma State by seven wins from a season ago.

Saturday’s game won’t be about the future. It will be about now. Morris made it clear before last week’s game that he’s not interested in playing younger players for the sake of playing them. If they get playing time it will have been earned.

So, in keeping with that theme, the selections below are based on how players have played and not simply a chance to get younger players or backups some reps. That will come during bowl practices.

Here are four Cowboys backups who should see bigger roles this week against Kansas.

RB William Mason

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back William Mason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris has stated several times this year that running back William Mason earned the playing time he’s gotten on special teams. He’s emerged as Caleb Hawkins’ primary backup and last week against Arizona State he had 17 reps, including a touchdown run. When Hawkins was shaken up early in the game, he handled the remainder of the first drive. He’s also shown he can catch passes out the backfield, which could increase his role.

It was the second straight game in which Mason had double-digit plays. He had 14 against Texas Tech the week before. He also logged 18 plays against Colorado. The rub? Last week he logged plays in a close game and performed well. Saturday against Kansas he should get more reps than he did against Arizona State, giving him a chance get at least 20 on offense for the first time this season.

TE Donovan Green

Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Donovan Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Arizona State game, he had 14 plays against Kansas State and 15 plays against Texas Tech. Why only four against Arizona State? I think it had more to do with Oscar Hammond and how quickly he’s become relied upon in Carson Kolb’s absence. Plus, for the second straight game the Cowboys faced a top defensive front that required more creativity to work around.

This week the matchup is more forgiving to the Cowboys up front. Kansas has allowed the fifth-worst total rushing yards in the Big 12 (1,663) this season. In league games it’s in the middle of the pack. But there is some give up front that hasn’t been there the past two weeks. With a return by Kolb unlikely and Morgan McPhaul out last week, there should be more reps for Green in his final collegiate regular season game as the Cowboys can use him in run blocking sets, where he’s earned the time.

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CB Kobi Foreman

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kobi Foreman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality is that the playing time has already shifted. Foreman didn’t start at right cornerback on Saturday, but he played 31 reps. Starter Mo Horn only played 12. That’s a season-low for Horn and it came after he was burned downfield twice in the first half. His playing time hasn’t shifted like that since the UCF game when he had 22 plays.

Horn is likely to start. It’s senior day and it’s his last regular season game after a five-year collegiate career that started at Texas Tech. But Morris and his staff can start the process of figuring out who gets that spot a bit early with Foreman and fellow corner Kollin Lewis.

Why Foreman? He played well against Arizona State, received a season-high 31 snaps and he is the backup on that side, per the depth chart. This is a good matchup for him to clear 40 plays for the first time this season.

S Cameron Epps

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Cameron Epps. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have had to turn to Epps on a few occasions to fill in for in-game injuries to players like Quinton Hammonds and he’s delivered in those moments. When he plays, he’s consistent and doesn’t make many mistakes. That’s how you keep the precious little playing time you get. He played more than 30 snaps against Colorado and Kansas State for those reasons.

But he’s earned the chance to play more on merit than just because someone gets hurt. It doesn’t mean he has to start — Hammonds and Markeith Williams will likely start on Saturday, and it will be Williams’ last collegiate regular-season game. The same goes for Epps. It’s his final season. But this wouldn’t be a valedictory. It would be acknowledgement of how much he’s progressed this season.

LB Taurean Davis

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Taurean Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s assume Tate Romney doesn’t play this week — and he’s missed every game since the Iowa State game due to injury so that’s a wise assumption. That’s allowed Isaiah Chisom to be a full-time starter alongside Ethan Wesloski and for Taurean Davis to get more playing time at the backup to both.

Davis quickly carved out a reputation as a good tackler. The Cowboys have used him more often on obvious rushing downs and that’s allowed him to focus on seeking contact and making plays, a wise narrowing of focus for a younger player. Davis has excelled in that role, and he’s earned the right to get more plays.

He logged a career-high 37 plays against Kansas State. He should get at least 30 on Saturday, with an eye on 40 if the game gets away from Kansas and it turns into a blowout. It gives Davis a chance to prove he’s a starter next season.