When the regular season ends this weekend, the transfer portal will start percolating.

Players can’t put their name into the transfer portal until early January, but many will start declaring their intentions to transfer in December and, in some cases, opt out of bowl games. The Oklahoma State Cowboys won’t be immune from the phenomenon. But the Cowboys shouldn’t experience the volume it experienced last offseason.

Oklahoma State had 92 new players this season. The Cowboys are set to lose 32 players to eligibility after the season and will probably lose a few more once the portal opens. While head coach Eric Morris wants to build his program through prep talent, he knows he’ll have to restock the roster with transfers, too.

Here, we gauge the need for transfer talent on the defensive line, based on what the Cowboys are losing, what they have coming back and how the position group performed in 2026.

Defensive End: High

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end James Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are set to lose both of their starters — Jaleel Johnson, who works the right edge and James Williams, who works the left side. Those losses are compounded by the loss of their direct back-ups, Malik Charles for Johnson and DeSean Brown for Williams. It’s one of the few positions where the Cowboys are losing meaningful depth.

Combined the Cowboys are going to lose 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Considering the Cowboys only had 19 sacks in 11 games, the Cowboys are losing more than half their production on the front four. It gets worse when one considers that linebacker Ethan Wesloski leads the team with four sacks and he’s also out of eligibility.

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Even if some of those players were returning, there would still be a need for more edge rushers. Their departures make the need even more acute.

Looking ahead to what’s on the roster, Keviyan Huddleston is the projected starter on the right side and either DJ Jackson Jr. or Billy Walton III are the projected starter on the left side. The trio have 2.5 combined sacks. Behind that trio are plenty of unproven players and incoming freshmen.

Expect the Cowboys to try and play in a talent pool that may appear above their heads from an NIL standpoint to try and improve the position. Think one level below the David Bailey transfer to Texas Tech in 2025. But it’s clear the position needs an impact player that can generate more pressure on the quarterback.

Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle: Medium

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jerry Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have a returning starter at nose tackle in Jerry Lawson, who earned high praise from head coach Eric Morris, saying Lawson played his best game of the season against Arizona State and one of the best games of the season by any OSU defender. He’s a run stopper who can collapse the pocket — he had OSU’s only two sacks against Arizona State — and that’s hard to find. The Cowboys would be wise to ensure he’s taken care of from an NIL perspective.

His backups, Saadiq Clements and Luke Webb, can also return.

Oklahoma State will lose three defensive tackles in Iman Oates, Landon Dean and Enai White. But the Cowboys will have Braydon Rigsby, who has had some nice moments this season, as a potential starter. It’s also not out of the question that Clements or Webb could move from nose tackle to defensive tackle full-time.

Neither of these positions are premium positions from an NIL perspective. That helps in terms of landing talent. Oklahoma State doesn’t have to go chasing the top end of the position group unless there’s a legitimate chance at landing an impact player. Otherwise, bringing in one or two experienced tackles with a solid track record should provide a boost. The emphasis should be on finding better run stoppers.