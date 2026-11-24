Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris called the Cowboys an “expansion team” last week. It was his way of saying there was a lot of new this year.

That was by design. Morris used the transfer portal liberally and ended up with 92 new players, a modern collegiate record. He wants stability in 2027 and he should get it. But with more than 30 seniors leaving due to eligibility, and with some players opting for the transfer portal, he’ll have roster spots to fill. Plus, there are areas that need more talent even with plenty of depth returning.

Here are the Cowboys’ five biggest transfer portal needs by position.

X Receiver

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have plenty of wide receivers expected back. But the X position is worth pointing out because that’s Justin Bowick’s position and Oklahoma State doesn’t have anyone that can fill his shoes — make this his 6-5 shoes.

The only other receiver on the team that is 6-4 or taller is freshman Dayvon Standard, who has been hurt for part of the year and played in one game (Murray State). Morris likes Standard but asking him to slide in and be the starting X receiver in a season after Bowick had a career year is a tough thing to ask of him.

Bowick has shown what he can do in this offense. Every receiver in his category looking for a place to land will keep the Cowboys in mind this offseason. Morris and his staff should have their pick.

Defensive End

Oklahoma State's Jaleel Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are going to lose Malik Charles, DeSean Brown, Jaleel Johnson and James Williams, all of whom have made contributions this year. Oklahoma State is losing four players that have started games this year. When projecting what the Cowboys need defensively in 2027, pass rush is paramount. Oklahoma State has 19 sacks through 11 games, and the leader is linebacker Ethan Wesloski. That should tell Morris everything he needs to know.

From an NIL perspective, this is a position where the Cowboys may need to spend to get a premium end, or two above-average ends, after the season. Of the depth behind this quartet, all have been rotational ends but have not shown the ability to start — yet. Keviyan Huddleston is the closest to that level.

Cornerback

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Cowboys aren’t losing much here. Mo Horn and Trudell Berry are the only corners graduating. LaDainian Fields should be back and should be an All-Big 12 selection this season. Who plays opposite him is the concern.

Oklahoma State should still have Kollin Lewis and Kobi Foreman, both North Texas transfers, and they’ll get a shot at Horn’s job. But Morris wants playmakers, corners that can play the football. Fields has proven he can do that. Morris is seeking another that can do the same. Keep an eye on the Cowboys using the portal to find one more playmaker to add to the competition, especially if they have a good track record in coverage and creating turnovers.

Offensive Line

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are losing two starters in left guard Johnny Dickson III and right tackle Ashton Lepo. That opens two spots, one of which presumably will go to Braydon Nelson, who has not started this season but will have every chance to take left tackle next season. That would allow Shaun Torgeson to move to the right side. Then Desmond Magiya slides into left guard for Dickson. Problem solved, right? Probably.

But the trenches are the hardest things to fill in the transfer portal the first year and while the blocking has been solid, Morris could use the portal to add an impact offensive lineman for next season. Given how the Cowboys like to use the zone blocking schemes in the run game, a road-grading guard with pulling skills would be ideal.

Linebacker

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some positions are losing starters and other are losing solid depth. Linebacker is one of the few positions set to take a big hit at the top with the departures of Ethan Wesloski and Tate Romney. The latter’s injury has helped get Taurean Davis more playing time, which is beneficial for next season when Davis would be the starter alongside Isaiah Chisom.

But what if Davis doesn’t work out long-term? Dallas Winner-Johnson is a potential answer. So is Gunnar Wilson. But this is a position where transfers will look at Wesloski’s production, and his likely All-Big 12 selection, and see a chance to star in a defense. That’s an enticing pitch for transfer portal talent.

The Wildcard: Quarterback

Drew Mestemaker with another DOMINANT Day vs. Kansas State



🔺22/28 Passing

🔺313 Passing Yards & 4 Passing TDs

🔺1 Rushing TD



Highlights⬇️@CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/fmhyoUrvjC — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 7, 2026

Drew Mestemaker’s decision about the NFL Draft will be the biggest hold on the roster. The transfer portal window for Division I opens on Jan. 4. The NFL has three tentative dates to declare — Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 29. Those are staggered to help players in the College Football Playoff make decisions. Mestemaker likely needs to declare by Jan. 13. The Jan. 29 window is specifically for players in the national championship game.

Morris and Mestemaker have said they have had no discussions about the draft and won’t do so until after the season. That’s either after the regular season finale on Saturday or after the Cowboys’ bowl game, which is likely in late December. Mestemaker can ask for guidance from the NFL office along with a draft grade. But unlike the NBA Draft process, once he declares he can’t go back to school.

If he’s going to go to the NFL, Morris probably hopes that Mestemaker will let him know before the portal opens. Behind him the Cowboys only have Broderick Vehrs with collegiate snaps. If Mestemaker goes, finding a veteran quarterback is Morris’ top priority. If Mestemaker stays, that is going to help Morris fill every other spot he needs in the portal.