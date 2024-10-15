Oklahoma State in Danger of Worst Home Record in Over Two Decades
Oklahoma State’s season has not gone as planned, but its struggles in Stillwater could be a new low.
After beginning this year 3-0, the Cowboys are yet to win a conference game and will have to battle over the final weeks to earn bowl eligibility. While OSU’s 0-3 record in Big 12 play is concerning on its own, that mark includes two home losses.
While losing games in Stillwater has happened throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure in Stillwater, his squads had been particularly impressive over the past four seasons. Including a 7-0 campaign in Boone Pickens Stadium in 2021, OSU lost only three home games from 2020-23. With two losses at home already and two remaining home games, OSU is in danger of reaching three home losses this season alone.
OSU suffered three home losses most recently in 2017, and have done so two other times under Gundy in 2014 and 2005. While 2017 was a bit of an outlier with a 10-3 overall record, OSU went 7-6 in 2014 and 4-7 in 2005, Gundy’s first season as head coach.
Meanwhile, OSU has not suffered four home losses or had a losing record in home games since going 2-4 in Stillwater in 2001. Needless to say, a lack of success in games in Stillwater is unheard of, particularly under Gundy.
The Cowboys will try to avoid that fate this season but could have some issues. Their two remaining home games are against Arizona State and Texas Tech. While neither team seemed all that threatening before the season, the Sun Devils and Red Raiders are each 5-1 and in the middle of the Big 12 Championship race.
Along with their status as Big 12 contenders, both teams are receiving votes in this week’s AP poll and could easily enter Boone Pickens Stadium in the top 25 in November. Considering OSU has looked nothing like the team everyone expected, it might need to rely on upsets to get another win at home and avoid a losing season.
READ MORE: Predicting Oklahoma State's Final Six Regular Season Games
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.