Oklahoma State Drops Uniform Combination Ahead of Oregon Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks don't have that much in common. But one thing both schools do well is uniforms.

In advance of Saturday's game against the No. 6 Ducks, the Oklahoma State Cowboys unveiled their uniform and helmet combination for the game on social media late Thursday night.

This comes after the Ducks unveiled a helmet combination they’ve never worn before.

Oklahoma State’s Week 2 Uniform

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

The Cowboys are going with a clean look at home on Saturday. They'll wear their orange jerseys with Oklahoma State and game numbers in white with black outline. They'll wear white pants with the OSU logo on the side. They're also wearing the Pistol Pete helmet in white with the mascot logo on each side.

Last week against Tulsa the Cowboys went with an all-white look, including a white helmet with the OSU logo on the side, along with white jerseys with orange lettering on the front and back with white pants.

The Ducks unveiled their uniform combination earlier in the week and for the first time Oregon will wear a green helmet with a white O logo with a white face mask. The uniform top is white with green numbers with a yellow outline, along with the classic duck logo on the sleeve. Oregon will also wear green pants.

Saturday's game will be just the third matchup between the two teams all time. Oregon is making its first trip to Stillwater and Oklahoma State is hosting its first Big Ten opponent. The Cowboys are coming off a 24-10 loss to Tulsa while Oregon is coming off a 34-27 victory over Boise State.

Oklahoma State is also putting something important on the line. The Cowboys have won 30 straight home openers, the longest active streak in college football. Given how they played last week against the Golden Hurricane, they'll be hard pressed to extend that streak to 31.

The Cowboys are also dealing with the loss of left tackle Jacob Sexton, who is out for the season with a lower right leg injury. The Cowboys will start either Desmond Magiya or Shaun Torgeson at left tackle on Saturday against the Ducks.

After Saturday's game, Oklahoma State has one more non-conference game before it begins Big 12 action. Next Saturday the Cowboys will host Murray State at 6 p.m. The Racers, who play in FCS, won one game last season.

Oklahoma State opens up Big 12 action on the road on Sept. 26 when they make the trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia. After a bye the following week, the Cowboys host their home Big 12 opener against UCF.