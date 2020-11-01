Cowboys Fall in Updated Polls Following Loss to Texas

STILLWATER -- Saturday was a disappointing day for Oklahoma State as they fell 41-34 to Texas in Stillwater. It marked the first loss of the season for the Cowboys and moved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

It's no surprise that the Pokes fell in the updated rankings this week, but it is surprising where they fell too. Following the loss, several people were predicting the Pokes would fall to at least No. 16 in the rankings. Well, the Amway Coaches poll came out ahead of the Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches have the Cowboys at No. 12.

As for the Associated Press, they have the Cowboys at No. 14.

Amway Coaches Poll

Clemson 7-0 (1) Alabama 6-0 (2) Ohio State 2-0 (3) Notre Dame 6-0 (4) Georgia 4-1 (5) Cincinnati 5-0 (7) Texas A & M 4-1 (8) Florida 3-1 (9) BYU 7-0 (10) Miami 5-1 (12) Wisconsin 1-0 (11) Oklahoma State 4-1 (6) Indiana 2-0 (19) Oregon 0-0 (15) Marshall 5-0 (18) Coastal Carolina 6-0 (21) Iowa State 4-2 (22) SMU 6-1 (23) Oklahoma 4-2 (24) USC 0-0 (20) Auburn 4-2 (NR) Army 6-1 (25) Boise State 2-0 (NR) North Carolina 4-2 (13) Michigan 1-1 (14)

No. 16 Kansas State and No. 17 Penn State dropped out.

Schools receiving votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.

Associated Press

Clemson 7-0 (1) Alabama 6-0 (2) Ohio State 2-0 (3) Notre Dame 6-0 (4) Georgia 4-1 (5) Cincinnati 5-0 (7) Texas A & M 4-1 (8) Florida 3-1 (10) BYU 7-0 (11) Wisconsin 1-0 (9) Miami 5-1 (12) Oregon 0-0 (14) Indiana 2-0 (17) Oklahoma State 4-1 (6) Coastal Carolina 6-0 (20) Marshall 5-0 (19) Iowa State 4-2 (23) SMU 6-1 (22) Oklahoma 4-2 (24) USC 0-0 (21) Boise State 2-0 (25) Texas 4-2 (NR) Michigan 1-1 (13) Auburn 4-2 (NR) Liberty 6-0 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3

Next on the schedule for the Pokes is Kansas State on the road in Manhattan. It marks the second road game of the season as they faced Kansas on the road earlier this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on FOX.

In terms of rankings, it's unfortunate the Wildcats lost to West Virginia on Saturday, 37-10, as it dropped KSU out of the coaches poll. However, in terms of Big 12 standings, it keeps the Cowboys and Wildcats on even footing as they both have one conference loss. However, it also brings Iowa State back into the conversation with just one loss and puts Texas and Oklahoma just one game back at 3-2 in conference play.