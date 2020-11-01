Game Details for Oklahoma State-Kansas State Announced

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is set to face off against Kansas State on Nov. 7 in Manhattan, KS. The Big 12 announced this past Monday there were two time slots and two channels available for the game and just a few hours following the Pokes' 41-34 loss to Texas, we have our answer.

The Cowboys will face off against Kansas State at 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

Oklahoma State and Kansas State, both ranked No. 6 and No. 16 respectively, dropped games to unranked teams on Saturday, Oct. 31, the Cowboys 41-34 to Texas in overtime in Stillwater and K-State 37-10 on the road in Morgantown.

While the updated rankings, the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press top-25, will be announced at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday respectively, it's being predicted the Cowboys will fall to No. 16 in the country.

The loss for the Cowboys was a difficult one as they posted higher numbers in nearly every statistical category on Saturday. The Cowboys recorded 530 total yards, 400 through the air and 130 on the ground, while the Pokes' defense held the Longhorns to just 287 total yards, 169 through the air and 118 on the ground.

The Cowboys suffered from self-inflicted damage all night long as they turned the ball over four times, three of which came from quarterback Spencer Sanders, resulting in 21 points for the Longhorns. Texas also returned a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown, give the Longhorns 28 points scored off OSU mistakes.

“We lost the turnover battle four to zero, and we got a kick returned on us for a touchdown," coach Mike Gundy said after the game. "You have to give Texas credit. They made the plays in the end to win the game, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance. As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determines the outcome of games ’til the latter part of the season; we failed in those areas today and this is the result you’ll get.”

With both KSU and OSU losing, the Wildcats drop to 4-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play, while the Cowboys move to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats are a difficult team and the game is never easy in Manhattan. So, if the Cowboys want to get back into the win column, they're going to have to clean up the mistakes and penalties.