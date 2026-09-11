Oklahoma State Football Extends Four Offers Ahead of Oregon Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are taking full advantage of the fact that they're hosting No. 6 Oregon this weekend when it comes to recruiting.

The Cowboys have a passel of potential class of 2027 and 2028 targets coming to campus for official visits this weekend. They also took the opportunity to extend official offers to at least four potential targets, as each of those players announced their offers on their social media.

Cowboys Make Four Offers

Mid spring

6’4 1/2 245

Redshirt

Fast and physical #hutchproduct pic.twitter.com/ofrf3egxrJ — LaDarius Jemes (@iam_ladarius1) April 16, 2026

LaDarius Jemes announced his offer on Monday. The Huntsville, Ala., pass rusher is 6-4, 245 pounds and is playing for Hutchinson (Kan.) Junior College, one of the juco conferences in the country. Listed as a redshirt freshman on the team’s site, he has 11 tackles and one sack in two games this season. Hutchinson is 2-0 this season.

Eddie Robinson Jr. announced his offer the same day. Robinson is another juco target, as he’s playing for Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. The 6-6, 230-pound edge rusher already has offers from Baylor and UTSA. He is seen as a three-star player by 247Sports (subscription required).

Coaleon Johnson announced his offer on Wednesday. The Iowa Western (CC) cornerback is 6-4 and had three interceptions in his game against Coffeyville CC last weekend. The Juco All-American is expected to graduate in December. Kansas State, SMU and UTSA has also offered the Chicago native.

6’4 CB

3 INT | 1 PBU | 5 TKLS

GAME-CHANGING PICK IN OT 🏈

Win 27-24 pic.twitter.com/EDqDtpzW0h — 3⭐️Coaleon Johnson (@CjSauceJohnson) September 5, 2026

Joshua Lane is the only non-juco among the offers. The edge rusher from Memphis Central High School is a Class of 2027 target who is 6-4 and 250 pounds. Per 247Sports he is a three-star player who is among the Top 70 players in Tennessee. He has committed to Memphis so the Cowboys appear to be looking at him as a flip target.

The Class of 2027

Choctaw's Israel Hammons leaps over a player during a game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Class of 2027 is 12 players strong right now, though the Cowboys hope to add to it before the early signing period begins in December.

On defense, the Cowboys have landed commitments from Choctaw (Okla.) linebacker Israel Hammons, Broken Bow (Okla.) defensive back Bryson Brown, Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis and Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) edge rusher Jayden Vessell. Hammons is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

On offense, the highest-rated recruit is Jenks (Okla.) offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru, who committed last month. The rest of that side of the football includes Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas) quarterback Carson White, Bolingbrook (Ill.) running back TJ Lewis, American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott, wide receiver Cooper Hooker from Pryor High School (Quapaw, Okla.) and Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal.