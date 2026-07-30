Oklahoma State Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

New Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris leaned heavily into the transfer portal this offseason, but he didn’t ignore the recruiting trail.

Morris brought in a talented class of true freshman, though the effort suffered as he inherited a program that went 4-20 the past two seasons. It’s hard to recruit when the program hasn’t been successful since 2023. All the players that Morris pulled were considered three-star players.

Now, the goal is to coach those players into four- and five-star players. That takes time. But some college freshmen adapt faster than others. With the new “five-in-five” eligibility rule, meaning the Cowboys don’t have to redshirt anyone anymore, the Cowboys can give every true freshman a chance at legitimate playing without worrying about burning a redshirt. Here are three that have potential to surprise.

Before we dive in let’s level set. It would not be a surprise to see either running back KD Jones or safety Braeden Presley contribute this season. Jones will have to fight for playing time at a deep position but has the talent to do so. Presley could be the one true freshman on the two-deep before the Tulsa game.

This article also only dives into true freshmen. There are plenty of redshirt freshmen on the roster, but at least they have a year in a college program. Their contributions would be less surprising.

DE Landon Bland

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are in search of a pass rush anyway they can find it — and that includes entrusting a true freshman like Bland with a rotation spot. The three-star recruit from Carthage, Mo., played in a state championship game last fall and ended his high school career with 25 sacks. He played four different sports in high school and was considered one of the Top 12 prep recruits in Missouri.

Aside from what looks like an open competition on the edge, this is one of the easier positions to gain playing time as a freshman because defenses tend to rotate several ends. If he shows an ability to rush the passer effectively in fall workouts the Cowboys will find the right situations to deploy him — obvious passing situations where he can just go after the quarterback. Freshmen defensive ends tend to be less effective against the run. But if he shows promise, there are 10-15 plays a game for him early this season.

OL Eli Holbrook

The Cowboys coaching staff — formerly the Mean Green coaching staff — pulled Holbrook out of Arlington High School in Arlington, Texas. He already has a good start on the right build for a guard or center, as he’s 6-3 and 290 pounds heading into camp. He also played multiple sports. Unlike Bland, he didn’t enroll until summer. Some of the field has a head start on him.

There are 20 offensive linemen in camp. Five are needed to start and the Cowboys need to lean on at least five more in rotation situations. Plus, the Cowboys will probably flip out several other linemen for special teams. Interior offensive line is a slightly easier pathway for playing time as a true freshman. If he proves he can run block effectively during camp, the Cowboys will give him some rope to play even if his pass protection is shake early. If he proves effective in both areas? He’s going to push veterans for playing time.

WR Jabarie Thornton

This is a deep position that has at least four transfers that have legitimate production that will be hard to overcome. But wide receiver is another position where if a freshman can prove he can do one or two things well the playing time can be found.

Thornton was a high producer at La Vega High School in Waco, Texas. Last season he caught 83 receptions for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. The year before he had more than 1,000 receiving yards with 76 catches for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns. He can also return kicks Two other Big 12 schools were on him.

He could emerge as a speedy deep threat in wide open sets or even as a kick returner to complement Chris Barnes. He has talent and a chance to earn time.