Ranking Every Oklahoma State Position Group Entering Fall Camp

New Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris had to execute one of the most startling turnovers of talent in recent memory when he took over the Cowboys.

It was a use of the transfer portal so overwhelming that it made what Colorado head coach Deion Sanders did with the transfer portal his first season look quaint.

The Cowboys enter fall camp with nearly 90 new transfers, part of Morris’ plan to turn the program around as quickly as possible. Whether it works will be sorted out by late November.

Oklahoma State on SI ranks the position groups for the Cowboys, from least confident to most confident, based on talent, experience and track record.

Defensive Line

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a position group with no clear-cut starters, which means there will be massive competition for the two-deep roster. There also isn’t a clear-cut “star” in the group. There are players that have that potential, but they’re going to need time to develop. The defense was one of the worst in college football last year. This position group has the longest to go to be ready for opening weekend.

Tight Ends

There are two primary candidates to start at this position, and both have not been high producers in college. Oscar Hammond was injured last year at North Texas while Donovan Green has 22 career catches in four years of college football. There is depth behind them, but two of the four players were below FBS last year.

Offensive Line

The Cowboys have a solid returning player in Jakobe Sanders and a several transfers from other programs that have had their productivity limited by injuries or losing jobs. Some have started at power conference programs. There are a couple of freshmen that can make an impact this season. It’s going to be up to offensive line coach Cody Crill to sift through the options and hope they gel together.

Safety

The transfers of Quinton Hammonds and Evan Sanders from North Texas boost the quality of the overall position. The same with Christian Bodnar from Liberty. Cameron Epps gives the Cowboys a solid returning player. Freshman Braeden Presley could play right away, which says something about his talent — and the depth at the position.

Linebacker

The position has a pair of high producing transfers in Ethan Wesloski from North Texas and Isaiah Chisom from UCLA. Former Arizona State transfer Tate Romney has been productive when healthy. Tulane transfer Dallas Winner-Johnson was a stealthy get in the portal. It’s a considerably deeper group than a season ago.

Cornerback

Oklahoma State's KD Jones is brought down by LaDainian Fields, center, and Kobi Foreman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense’s only returning starter, LaDainian Fields, leads this position group, and he has the potential to be an All-Big 12 performer this season. The same can be said for North Texas transfer Kollin Lewis. Texas Tech transfer Mo Horn gives the team someone that understands the Big 12 and was a full-time starter in 2024. Kobi Foreman is a returning letterwinner looking for a breakout.

Wide Receiver

This is one position where the pecking order is almost clear. Former North Texas star Wyatt Young, former Wake Forest all-purpose receiver Chris Barnes, former Illinois red zone target Justin Bowick and former North Texas secondary receiver Miles Coleman should be the top for targets in the passing game. Beyond that the position has three or four quality candidates that can contribute.

Quarterback

Drew Mestemaker will be the most influential player on the team in terms of winning and losing. He threw for more than 4,000 yards last year at North Texas and is already seen by some as a first-round NFL draft pick if he chooses to leave college after this season. Grant Jordan was a starter at Yale and UMass and is a serviceable backup the Cowboys hope only plays in mop-up duty. Mestemaker’s skill set elevates the ranking.

Running Back

Caleb Hawkins was a freshman all-American last year at North Texas and rushed for nearly 1,500 yards. Tre Page III was at Tarleton State and nearly rushed for 1,000 yards. Central Oklahoma’s William Mason rushed for more than 1,500 yards in his career. Ayo Adeyi was a 1,000-yard rusher at North Texas in 2024. Freshman KD Jones was the highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2026. This is the deepest position with the best track record on the team.