SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Back To Full Health For Bedlam; Offensive Line And Secondary Full Go

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Football will no longer be bitten by the injury bug as they head into Norman tonight to face Oklahoma in the highly anticipated Bedlam rivalry. 

The Cowboys will be back at 100% on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball thanks to a bye week and a good week of preparation for Oklahoma. 

Here is a breakdown of the health status of the players who have been in question or have missed previous games:

OT Jake Springfield: 

Springfield will be back starting at the left tackle position, allowing Josh Sills to move back inside to left guard. Ry Schneider (C), Hunter Woodard (RG) and Teven Jenkins (RT) will remain at their starting spots. This was the most important area of health heading into this game as Oklahoma has shown the ability to play at a high level on the defensive line. 

WR Tylan Wallace:

Wallace missed all but one special teams play in the last game against Kansas State due to a tweaked muscle in that week of practice. In this week of practice leading up to Bedlam, he was practicing at 100% and showed no limitations. Expect him to have a big role in todays game. 

S Kolby Harvell-Peel: 

Harvell-Peel is back at a full 100% after getting injured in the first half against Texas and missing the game at Kansas State. His health was key for this game as the Cowboy secondary will have a major role in stopping the Oklahoma pass offense. 

S Tre Sterling: 

Sterling has been dealing with an injury the last three weeks that he sustained in the game against Texas and left him limited against Kansas State. The Cowboys will have their safety duo at full strength for the first time since the win over Iowa State on October 24.

Spencer Sanders: 

Sanders had a bit of a banged up left shoulder but as this week went on, it has become a non-issue and he is a full go. He has had some up and down play the last few weeks but after the bye week and preparation for this game, he is ready to go. 

Chuba Hubbard: 

Hubbard was seen limping off the field in the game against Kansas State and did not see many touches in the later portion of the game as a result. He has used the bye week to heal up and will see no limitations for this game. 

 

Oklahoma State is hoping that they do not withstand any injuries during the game, especially on the offensive line as they have lost some depth over the season. All other positions depth has remained strong and will be so as they face Oklahoma tonight.

This will be the first time in nearly a month the Cowboys will be at full strength as they head into a game which has the coaches and players feeling good about this matchup. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gundy's Bedlam Stance Hides Truth

Cowboys coach fully understands importance of rivalry

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Introducing Eli McWilliams at Tahlequah

Tahlequah linebacker Eli McWilliams is an emerging college football prospect.

Robert Allen

Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Bedlam 2020

In a year where everything has been such a hassle to accomplish the Oklahoma State Cowboys have been successful, but ultimate success comes down to Bedlam and a Big 12 Championship

Robert Allen

Bedlam Pressure Point for Pokes the Offensive Line?

Mike Gundy knows the Oklahoma State offensive line will be important against Oklahoma in Bedlam

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Gundy Makes the Mid-Season Dodd Award Watch List

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley both on the Dodd Award Watch List

Robert Allen

Freshman Cade Cunningham Named To Naismith Award Watch List

OSU’s Star Freshman Cade Cunningham Named To Naismith Award Watch List

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma Natives And Cowboy Veterans Stoner And Schneider Share Feelings On Meaning Of Bedlam Rivalry

Dillon Stoner and Ry Schneider talk about their experiences and feelings surrounding the Bedlam Rivalry

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Spencer Sanders Looking for "Happy Medium" for Bedlam

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders play has been analyzed a lot lately and will be critical in Bedlam

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowgirl Soccer Hits It Big on All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma State had Kim Rodriguez and Olyvia Dowell on the first team in Big 12 soccer and three second team players

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboy Wrestling Announce Five New Signees

Oklahoma State and head coach John Smith add five new wrestling signees in the early signing period.

Pokes Report Staff