Oklahoma State Back To Full Health For Bedlam; Offensive Line And Secondary Full Go

Oklahoma State Football will no longer be bitten by the injury bug as they head into Norman tonight to face Oklahoma in the highly anticipated Bedlam rivalry.

The Cowboys will be back at 100% on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball thanks to a bye week and a good week of preparation for Oklahoma.

Here is a breakdown of the health status of the players who have been in question or have missed previous games:

OT Jake Springfield:

Springfield will be back starting at the left tackle position, allowing Josh Sills to move back inside to left guard. Ry Schneider (C), Hunter Woodard (RG) and Teven Jenkins (RT) will remain at their starting spots. This was the most important area of health heading into this game as Oklahoma has shown the ability to play at a high level on the defensive line.

WR Tylan Wallace:

Wallace missed all but one special teams play in the last game against Kansas State due to a tweaked muscle in that week of practice. In this week of practice leading up to Bedlam, he was practicing at 100% and showed no limitations. Expect him to have a big role in todays game.

S Kolby Harvell-Peel:

Harvell-Peel is back at a full 100% after getting injured in the first half against Texas and missing the game at Kansas State. His health was key for this game as the Cowboy secondary will have a major role in stopping the Oklahoma pass offense.

S Tre Sterling:

Sterling has been dealing with an injury the last three weeks that he sustained in the game against Texas and left him limited against Kansas State. The Cowboys will have their safety duo at full strength for the first time since the win over Iowa State on October 24.

Spencer Sanders:

Sanders had a bit of a banged up left shoulder but as this week went on, it has become a non-issue and he is a full go. He has had some up and down play the last few weeks but after the bye week and preparation for this game, he is ready to go.

Chuba Hubbard:

Hubbard was seen limping off the field in the game against Kansas State and did not see many touches in the later portion of the game as a result. He has used the bye week to heal up and will see no limitations for this game.

Oklahoma State is hoping that they do not withstand any injuries during the game, especially on the offensive line as they have lost some depth over the season. All other positions depth has remained strong and will be so as they face Oklahoma tonight.

This will be the first time in nearly a month the Cowboys will be at full strength as they head into a game which has the coaches and players feeling good about this matchup.