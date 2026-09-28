Oklahoma State Football Kickoff Time, TV Set for Upcoming UCF Game

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys are off this week, but the work of the Big 12 television schedule continued Monday.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) will host the UCF Knights (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) on Oct. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

OSU’s previous games were broadcast on ESPNU (at Tulsa), ESPN (vs. Oregon) ESPN+ (vs. Murray State) and FS1 (at West Virginia).

The rest of the Big 12 schedule for that weekend was set as well.

Big 12 TV Schedule for Week 6 (Oct. 9-10)

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick celebrates with wide receiver Terrence Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, Oct. 9

Iowa State at BYU, 9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 10

UCF at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Arizona at West Virgina, 11 a.m., TNT and HBOMax

Houston at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Kansas at Utah, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Hawai’i at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

The Cowboys are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 4 of the 2024 season. Oklahoma State’s win over West Virginia on Saturday was its first in Big 12 action since Nov. 25, 2023, when it beat BYU. That snapped an 18-game conference losing streak that lasted 1,036 days. The victory was also OSU’s first road Big 12 win since Nov. 18, 2023, when they beat Houston, 43-30.

Oklahoma State enters the bye week on a three-game winning streak for the first time since starting the 2024 season with a 3-0 record. In 2024 and 2025 the Cowboys were a combined 4-20 record with a 1-11 mark in 2025. That led to the firing of head coach Mike Gundy and the eventual hiring of Eric Morris, who was head coach at North Texas last season.

Already this season the Cowboys have snapped a 21-game FBS losing streak after beating Oregon in Week 2. It was also the program’s first win at home over a Big Ten Conference member. The win over West Virginia was the Cowboys’ sixth straight win in Morgantown and their second night game win over the Mountaineers on the road.

The Cowboys will watch the Big 12 play without them this week, with a keen focus on the Knights, who will travel to Houston to face the No. 20 Cougars on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Knights have played their last two games without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III and his status is unclear going into the week.