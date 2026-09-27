How Oklahoma State’s Win over West Virginia Impacted Standing in Top 25 Polls

Saturday's victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers was a big deal for the Oklahoma State Cowboys regardless of how the top 25 polls turn out.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) ended an 18-game Big 12 regular season losing streak with the win. Their last conference win was a double overtime victory over BYU, 40-34, on Nov. 25, 2023. The win was also Oklahoma State’s first road Big 12 win since Nov. 18, 2023, when they beat Houston, 43-30. The Cowboys extended their current winning streak to three games the first time they've won three games in a row since they started the 2024 season 3-0.

By beating the Mountaineers, 41-24, the Cowboys gave voters in both the US LBM Coaches poll and the AP Top 25 poll food for thought. Both the Cowboys and the Mountaineers were receiving votes last week. In one poll, the Mountaineers were getting more votes than the Cowboys. So, what did voters think of the Cowboys’ decisive victory over the Mountaineers in Morgantown?

US LBM Top 25

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ayo Adeyi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys received 126 votes in this weekend’s US LMB Top 25, which is voted on by head coaches in FBS, including OSU’s Eric Morris. Oklahoma State was the first team outside the Top 25. In-state rival Oklahoma dropped out.

Last week neither West Virginia nor Oklahoma State was ranked, but the Mountaineers had more votes in the poll that the Cowboys. WVU had 55 votes after beating Virgina while the Cowboys had 36 votes after beating Murray State.

The Cowboys have improved every poll since re-entering it after beating Oregon in Week 2.

The coaches who voted saw the Cowboys put together an incredible game against the Mountaineers. The offense put up 609 total yards as quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 389 yards, running back Caleb Hawkins rushed for 180 yards and wide receiver Wyatt Young caught 8 passes for 192 yards in a touchdown. It was a brilliant night for the three former North Texas stars who followed their head coach after last season.

Previous Weeks

Preseason: 22 votes

Week 1: No votes

Week 2: 16 votes

Week 3: 36 votes

AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma State Cowboys players celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AP Top 25 portion of this story will be updated when the poll is released at 1 p.m. CT.

The Oklahoma State defense gave up 466 yards to West Virginia, the most it's given up this season. But the Cowboys locked down when it mattered.

The Cowboys held West Virginia 0-for-3 on fourth down, defensive back Mose Phillips III the third made a key interception that turned the game on its ear in the second quarter, and the Cowboys sacked West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. four times. The unit also had eight tackles for loss. It bent, but it never broke, even with the amount of yardage it allowed.

Previous Weeks

Preseason: 8 votes

Week 1: No votes

Week 2: 36 votes

Week 3: 50 votes