Oklahoma State Football Lands Braylin Presley as Transfer After Court Ruling

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have a new offensive player. It’s a familiar name — Braylin Presley.

The former Tulsa star, who started his college career with OSU in 2022 — is back with the team after he earned a fifth year of eligibility due to a court ruling, per Ben Hutchens of The Oklahoman (subscription required). Hutchens reported that Presley's father confirmed Presley's intention to play.

He’s among a handful of student-athletes who played four years of college sports, enrolled in 2022 and is challenging the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility rule put in place this fall. He and seven other athletes received a temporary restraining order from a Cleveland County judge in September. For now, he is eligible. The conclusion of the case is pending.

He was not listed on OSU's electronic roster as of Sunday evening. There was no formal announcement from OSU.

Braylin Presley Returns to OSU

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) pose with their younger brother Braedon Presley. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Presleys playing at Oklahoma State is a thing. His younger brother, Braeden, is a freshman for the Cowboys and is listed as a safety. Their brother, Brennan Presley, played for OSU from 2020-24 and left as the program ranked fifth in receiving with 3,315 yards. He is on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

Braylin Presley only played one year at Oklahoma State in 2022. He played in seven games as a freshman, caught five passes for 26 yards and rushed twice for three years. After that, he made the move to Tulsa for the next three seasons.

With the Golden Hurricane he played both wide receiver and running back in his three seasons. He rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown.

He joins the Cowboys after a bye week and after a 3-1 start to the season, which included a 41-24 win over West Virginia two weeks ago. That win helped the Cowboys crack the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years. Oklahoma State is No. 18 in the current poll. OSU is preparing for UCF this weekend.

He looks like experience depth at two positions. At running back, the Cowboys have their starter in Caleb Hawkins. Ayo Adeyi has emerged as his primary backup. OSU has several other players on the roster but those two have handled the bulk of the carries the past two games.

At wide receiver the Cowboys have a quintet of talented, productive players in Wyatt Young, Justin Bowick, Miles Coleman, Chris Barnes and Terrence Lewis. Barnes missed one game due to injury.

Before OSU and Tulsa, Presley was the 2021 Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year in his senior year at Bixby High School. He led Bixby to a 49-game winning streak and four Class 6A-II state titles (2018-21). He rushed for 4,978 yards and 75 touchdowns and caught 145 passes for 1,684 yards and 23 touchdowns.