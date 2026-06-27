Oklahoma State Football's Top Uncommitted Target at Every Position

The Oklahoma State Cowboys now have 10 players as part of their Class of 2027 after the commitment of running back TJ Lewis on Friday night.

First-year coach Eric Morris and his staff are working hard to land the remaining portions of their recruiting class before fall workouts begin in August. Even then, the staff will have to keep those players warm before they sign in December.

Oklahoma State has offers out everywhere. But some targets are bigger prizes than others, especially since the Cowboys only have one four-star recruit as of this writing.

Here are the highest-ranked uncommitted targets for Oklahoma State at each position, as ranked by 247Sports.

Quarterback: Zephyr Kreye

Kreye doesn’t have a star ranking from the service and isn’t ranked in the nation, the position or the state. The 6-2 passer from Anna, Texas, has plenty of local offers, including TCU, Texas Tech, Houston and Morris’ old school, North Texas. The Cowboys aren’t worried here — so long as they can hang onto their commitment from Top 25 quarterback Carson White, who pledged in April.

Running Back: Landen Williams-Callis

Lewis’ commitment doesn’t mean the Cowboys would turn down a pledge from the four-star running back from Randle High School in Richmond, Texas. He’s a Top 40 prospect nationally and more than 40 schools have an offer into him. With Caleb Hawkins on the roster for at least two more years, he may wish to hit a school with more opportunities at playing time.

Wide Receiver: Alvin Mosley

The Cowboys already have two wide receiver pledges from Ake O’Neal and Cooper Hooker, both of whom are three-star players. Landing Mosley from Fort Bend Crawford High School in Rosharon, Texas, would be a significant get for OSU. He’s ranked No. 120 in the country and No. 16 at his position.

Offensive Tackle: Mason Joshua

The 6-5, 268-pound lineman from Forney, Texas, is a three-star recruit who is ranked No. 26 at his position and No. 48 in Texas, though he’s not ranked nationally. Oklahoma State has two offensive line pledges so far from Sonny Mullen and Jake Baker. The Cowboys probably need a couple more by December.

Interior Offensive Lineman: Ismael Camara

The Cowboys lost their commitment from Chase Clark earlier this month. Landing Camara would not be a consolation prize. It would be incredible. The Gilmer, Texas, product is 6-6, 340 pounds and a five-star recruit who is the No. 14 overall prospect in the country. He would be a building block for the future and one of the highest rated recruits in OSU history. But 36 other schools are in on him.

Edge Rusher: Uhila Wolfgramm

The four-star edge rusher from Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah, would mean plucking him out of BYU and Utah country. He’s a four-star player, No. 105 in the nation overall and No. 13 at the position. He would supercharge the pass rush at a position where the Cowboys don’t have a commitment.

Defensive Lineman: Jaden Bayonne

The 6-4, 280-pound lineman has 17 schools on him. He’s a three-star player who is No. 55 at the position and No. 16 in the state of Louisiana. Long term the Cowboys might have a good shot at landing him and like the edge position, Oklahoma State needs a commitment there this cycle.

Linebacker: Roman Igwebuike

The four-star player from Mount Carmel in Chicago is the same high school former commitment Chase Clark goes to. OSU already has a four star commit here from Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammons. Hammons is ranked just ahead of Igwebuike, who is the No. 165 recruit in the country and the No. 12 recruit at the position.

Cornerback: Brandon Sherrard

Sherrard is a Top 200 player nationally out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. The 6-1 corner is at a position of need for the Cowboys, where they don’t have a commitment as of this writing. He’s the No. 21 prospect at the position nationally.

Safety: Ta’Shawn Poole

The Cowboys have two commitments at safety from Bryson Brown and Chayce Davis. Landing Poole would be a big one. He’s a four-star player out of Howard High School in Macon Ga.. He’s right in Georgia’s backyard and as one might expect the Bulldogs are in on him. He’s ranked No. 85 in the country among all prospects.

Athlete: Kyle Nabrotzky

He is the only athlete that OSU has offered that has not committed. The 6-5, 280-pounder from Brentwood, Tenn., is a three-star player who is the No. 48 athlete in the country and a Top 30 recruit in Tennessee.