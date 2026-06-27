Oklahoma State Football Snags Commitment from RB TJ Lewis for 2027

The Oklahoma State Cowboys landed their first running back of the Class of 2027 late Friday night with the commitment of a three-star running back from Illinois.

Per 247Sports (subscription required) several other outlets, Bolingbrook running back TJ Lewis committed to the Cowboys. He is not only their first running back commitment but also the program’s 10th commitment of the cycle.

He follows linebacker Israel Hammons, a linebacker from Choctaw, Okla., who committed late last week.

TJ Lewis Commits to Cowboys

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis was ranked as the No. 74 running back in the country and the No. 32 recruit in the state of Illinois by 247Sports. Last season he rushed for 1,784 yards and 21 touchdowns. Oklahoma State beat out Illinois, UConn, Indiana and Iowa State, among others for his services.

He had not made an official visit to OSU this spring or summer. His only two listed visits were to Illinois and UConn, the latter of which was earlier this month. With 16 offers from power conference schools, this feels like a steal for the Cowboys, thanks in part to running back coach Patrick Cobbs, who likely had a hand in landing Lewis.

The running back will have time to get acclimated to Stillwater. For one, Lewis will be part of the class that will give five years to play five years of college sports, part of the new rule passed by the NCAA this week. Second, the Cowboys already have a talented and experienced running back in Caleb Hawkins, who has two years ahead of him before he can go pro.

He’ll watch from Illinois as the Cowboys hope to turn things around after a 1-11 season in 2025 that led to the firing of Mike Gundy and the hiring of Eric Morris.

OSU’s Class of 2027

Choctaw's Braylen Taylor (5) and Israel Hammons. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with Hammons, the Cowboys had eight other commitments for December's signing class. Hammons joined two other defensive players that have committed — safeties Chayce Davis of Euless (Texas) Trinity High School and Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla.

Up front, OSU has two offensive line commitments Jake Baker of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., and Sonny Mullen of Troy, Texas. When it comes to skill positions players the Cowboys have three commitments as well, including two wide receivers — Cooper Hooker of Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School and Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas. Oklahoma State also has a pledge from tight end Talan Scott of Queen City, Ariz.

All commitments are non-binding. The earliest any of them can sign is in December.