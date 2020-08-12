Oklahoma State Announces New Safety Measures For Fans In Boone Pickens Stadium

The past several days, the fate of college football has seemed uncertain but yesterday, the Big 12 announced they would move forward with the fall season.

This morning, the newly revised schedule was released for Oklahoma State and all of their Big 12 companions.

Along with a new schedule, comes new measures that each team and stadium must follow in order to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Oklahoma State is one of many schools still planning on allowing fans, although a limited amount, in stadiums this fall.

Oklahoma State has just released the guidelines in place for fans in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Mobile ticketing and parking No tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to their mobile device prior to arriving to Boone Pickens Stadium through their Account Manager. If a printed option is preferred, then fans can print their tickets and parking pass from home, also through Account Manager. For more, visit am.ticketmaster.com/okstate.

Additional spacing between seats Adequate space is allotted between groups.

Mask requirement Both Oklahoma State University and the city of Stillwater have ordinances in place for people to wear face coverings in public spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. This applies to Boone Pickens Stadium, as well. Acceptable face coverings include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

No tailgating Tailgating is prohibited on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

POSSE Parking Lots open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.

Clear bag policy Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy. Approved For Entry Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12" x 12" Clear one-gallon storage bags. A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. The largest permissible size is 4.5" x 6.5" Permitted with Inspection Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry. Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.

Hand sanitizers Several new hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the stadium for fan use.

Concession stands Plexiglas has been added to concession stands and to portable points of sale throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.

Common Areas

The cool zone area on the plaza level in the west end zone – a popular area for fans on game day – is closed in order to discourage large gatherings.

It is currently unsure how many fans will be allowed but if it follows the path of some other Big 12 schools, the number will likely be around 25% capacity, which would be roughly 15,000 fans.

With the first game of the season now scheduled for September 12 as the Cowboys take on Tulsa University in Boone Pickens Stadium, more information will be coming out soon for fans in regards to ticket sales and other important information for fans.