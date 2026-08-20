Oklahoma State Football Stock Up, Stock Down Report: Surprise Leader at Tight End

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are closing in on their second scrimmage of fall camp. School has started. Plenty has been accomplished.

But other goals remain. The Cowboys must be ready to roll by their opening game with Tulsa on Sept. 5. Plenty of competitions remain to be decided.

But after two weeks — and a few interviews with head coach Eric Morris and his coordinators — throughlines are starting to emerge about which players are moving up in their eyes and which ones may not. Here are three players going each direction.

Stock Up

TE Carson Kolb

Oklahoma State’s Carson Kolb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was quite the surprise to hear Morris say earlier this week that if the season started then that there was a “good chance’ Kolb would be their starting tight end. After all, he played two seasons at Oregon State and never played a game at tight end. In fact, he’s a converted linebacker and ran the 100 meters in high school.

He’s impressed the coaching staff. Kolb’s ball skills have improved, especially catching footballs with traffic around him. He’s a quick thinker and a good blocker. Morris said Kolb was not the tight end they were thinking would take hold of the job. But there was enough daylight for him to take his shot, given the relative lack of experience and production in the position group.

WR Terrence Lewis

Morris has the advantage of having coached Lewis at North Texas last year. But earlier this week he said the sophomore had put together his best “seven or eight practices in a row” since he’s been coaching him. That means the coaching staff is ready to put a bit more on Lewis and that he could work his way into a spot on the two deep by the opener.

Lewis had 184 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year with the Mean Green. Morris talked about Lewis’ consistency in practice and the 60-yard post that he caught for a touchdown in the first scrimmage as signs that he’s working his way into significant playing time.

OL Sean Torgeson

Morris called him the “surprise of camp” as far as the offensive line is concerned — and quite possibly the roster. The redshirt sophomore from Portland State. He was a starter for the Vikings last year and logged more than 700 snaps. But the jump from FCS to FBS power conference football can be steep. He seems to be handling it well in a crowded competition up front.

Morris praised his ability to move around the line and, for now, he’s competing with Ashton Lepo for the starting right tackle job.

Stock Down

OL Jakobe Sanders

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jakobe Sanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only returning offensive letterwinner from last season would appear to be out of a starting job after making six starts last season for the Cowboys. Morris put the center competition to rest by saying that Tyler Mercer is “for sure” the guy at center and the guard competitions don’t appear to include him.

Sanders will still be valuable to the offensive line as a player that can help them at both guard positions along with center. He can even help on special teams, where the Cowboys are looking for “four-unit players” to fill out their gameday roster. Sanders could be that kind of player for OSU.

TE Oscar Hammond/Donovan Green

The revelation about Kolb means the most to these two players, who were pegged by many to be the starters — or even co-starters — this season. Kolb moving ahead of the pair doesn’t mean the pair won’t play. Morris has talked about how tight ends in the room will do different things. But it speaks to how wide open the room was going into fall workout and the power consistent reps.

Both have value. Hammond played at North Texas for two seasons and knows the offense but missed last season due to injury. Green is in his fifth year in college football and even though he only had 22 career catches he knows the ropes. But, for now, it looks like Kolb has surpassed both.

Defensive Specifics

Defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity had his media availability last week and talked about many different players they’re working with on that side of the ball. Morris talked about the defense in general terms when talking about Saturday’s scrimmage.

The takeaway? There are few starting jobs locked down and probably won’t be until game week. Unlike the offense, where Morris provided some real clarity on the offensive line, he didn’t with the defense. For a new coaching staff and a roster of new defensive players, sharing more clarity now would mean more players have taken hold of more jobs in a way the coaching staff can talk about it.