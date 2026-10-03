Latest Oklahoma State 2028 Football Offer Features NFL Bloodlines

With the Oklahoma State Cowboys off this weekend, the coaching staff is out looking for recruits for the Class of 2027 and 2028.

Offers have been going out to perspective recruits for weeks, especially for the class of 2028. Head coach Eric Morris mentioned earlier this season that the focus is typically a year ahead.

While the Cowboys don't announce official offers, the players who get them typically announce them on social media. Recently, one player announced his offer from Oklahoma State, one whose father played in the NFL.

Cowboys Offer Son of NFL Running Back

Extremely blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Oklahoma State University#AGTG@Coach_Davis22 @CoachSkyCassity pic.twitter.com/3mWmXuH51G — Jerious norwood Jr (@Jerious_norwood) October 2, 2026

Jerious Norwood Jr. — the son of former NFL running back Jerious Norwood — announced his offer from Oklahoma State on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Norwood thanked Cowboys defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity for the offer, which is interesting given that his father player on offense. But, the younger Norwood is listed as an athlete, which means where he lands in college is up for debate.

The Cowboys have offers out to 16 players that are classified as athletes for the Class of 2028, per 247 Sports (subscription required).

Oklahoma State only has just 12 players committed to its Class of 2027, something Morris said last month he’s trying to correct. The Cowboys are pursuing both uncommitted players and those that are committed but are potential flip candidates. Those commits can’t sign with the Cowboys until December’s early signing period. Class of 2028 targets can’t sign until next December.

The elder Norwood does not have Oklahoma roots. He was born in Brandon, Miss., and stayed in-state to play for Mississippi State from 2002-05. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his final two years, including 1,136 yards and six touchdowns his senior year. He was named all-SEC second-team two different seasons. It set him up to be a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He carved out a six-year NFL career with the Falcons (2006-2010) and the St. Louis Rams (2011) as he rushed for 2,056 yards and seven touchdowns. He rushed for more than 600 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL and helped the Falcons to the 2008 NFL playoffs. He also played for Toronto in the CFL in 2013 and had more than 600 all-purpose yards.

The Cowboys get back on the field next Saturday when they host UCF at 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State will be out for its fourth straight win since losing the season opener to Tulsa.