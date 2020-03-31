11 Oklahoma State Cowboys Make The Best Players at Each Position List

STILLWATER – Without live sports, or the occasional breaking news such as the NCAA granting spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, we’re living in a world of lists. Top players at this position, top player in this sport, etc.

Well, The Athletic college football staff compiled a list of the best college football players at each number and Oklahoma State had 11 players make the list.

The Athletic named one player at each number as the best, while giving several honorable mentions for each number. I would imagine that going through annals of college football history and trying to come up with a definitive list of the best players at each number would be a daunting task, but a list that I think The Athletic did a great job at putting together.

Each of the 11 Cowboys that are on this list are players that I would’ve put on the list. There are 10 former players and one current, while the numbers stay the same for offensive and defensive players: 10 offensive and one defensive. Let’s take a look at the 11.

No. 11 Hart Lee Dykes (Honorable mention)

No. 21 Barry Sanders (The Best)

No. 28 James Washington (Honorable mention)

No. 30 Chuba Hubbard* (Honorable mention)

No. 34 Thurman Thomas (Honorable mention)

No. 43 Terry Miller (Honorable mention)

No. 55 Bob Fenimore (Honorable mention)

No. 76 Russell Okung (Honorable mention)

No. 81 Justin Blackmon (Honorable mention)

No. 82 Rashaun Woods (Honorable mention)

No. 99 Leslie O'Neal (Honorable mention)

* = current players

Was there ever a doubt Barry, the greatest running back in the history of college football, was going to be the greatest No. 21 in the history of college football? Nope.

Let's take a look at what earned these greats a spot on the list.

Hart Lee Dykes

During his time in Stillwater, Hart Lee Dykes had a great career in a run-heavy offense that included Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders.

He left Oklahoma State as a 1988 Consensus All-American and with 224 receptions for 3.510 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Barry Sanders

Sander was a two-time All-American during his time in Stillwater and is considered the greatest college running back of all time. His 1988 season, the year he won the Heisman Trophy, is still the greatest of all time. He averaged 237.5 yards per game, 7.6 yards per carry, he rushed for 44 touchdowns, recorded four games of at least 300 rushing yards and put up 937 yards and 13 touchdowns during a three-game span.

He finished he career with 3,797 yards and 53 touchdowns, with the majority coming in the '88 season. Just imagine the numbers he'd have posted had he not played behind Thurman Thomas.

Barry is also a member of both the College and NFL Hall of Fames. His No. 21 is also retired.

James Washington

Washington earned Unanimous All-America status in 2017 with a Biletnikoff winning season. He posted 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award, and finished his fantastic Oklahoma State career with 4,472 yards, an average of 19.8 yards a catch, and 39 touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard

I was surprised to see Hubbard's name on the list, but only because he's a current player. He was tabbed a unanimous All-American this past season, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards. He finished the season with 2,094 yards on 328 carries with 21 touchdowns.

Thurman Thomas

Thomas is one of only two, and the first three-time All-American in Oklahoma State history (the other is Quinn Sharp). Thomas is the all-time leading rushing in Oklahoma State history with 5,001 yards, and also posted 45 rushing touchdowns.

Thurman joins Barry in both the College and NFL Hall of Fames, as well as having his number retired.

Terry Miller

Miller was a two-time All-American while at Oklahoma State, while being tabbed Unanimous in 1977. His '77 was electric as he posted 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 11 games and finished second in the Heisman voting behind Earl Campbell. He finished his career with 4,754 yards and 49 touchdowns, becoming one of only three Big Eight players to rush for at least 4,000 yards joining Thurman Thomas Nebraska's Mike Rozier. Miller's No. 43 is also retired at Oklahoma State.

Bob Fenimore

The "Blond Bomber" was one of the greatest to ever play the game. He was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State and is the fourth and final player to have his number retired in Stillwater. During the 1945 season, he was the national leader in both total offense (1,641) and rushing yards (1,119), while also ranking No. 7 in the nation for punting (39.0) and No. 13 for scoring (72).

Fenimore was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1947 by the Chicago Bears and was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Russell Okung

Okung was tabbed a Unanimous All-American in 2009 and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection during his time in Stillwater. He played in four bowl games, while paving the way for three different Cowboy running backs to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Justin Blackmon

Blackmon was a two-time Unanimous All-American, as well as a two-time Biletnikoff Award winner. He was also named the 2010 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His 1,782 receiving yards in 2010 set an NCAA sophomore record, and his 20 receiving touchdowns were the seventh-most ever recorded.

He finished he career with 3,564 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns.

Rashaun Woods

Woods was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State and became the first player in Big Eight or Big 12 history to reach the 4,000-yard mark. He finished with three 1,000-yard seasons, finishing with 4,414 yards and 42 touchdowns, while also breaking a 34-year old record with seven receiving touchdowns against SMU.

Leslie O'Neal

O'Neal was a two-time All-American while at Oklahoma State and was one of the most-dominate and disruptive defensive players in program history. He was the leading force on a defense that allowed just 34 touchdowns over a two year span, while setting the school sack record at 16.0 in a season. He's also still the school's career-sack leader at 34.0.

O'Neal finished his career with 372 total tackles, 184 of which were solo stops and was just recently inducted into the College Football Hal of Fame in 2020.