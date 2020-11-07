Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Game day for Oklahoma State is finally here, which means the Cowboys get a chance to avenge the 41-34 loss to unranked Texas last week as they're on the road for a showdown with Kansas State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

It was reported on the Cowboy Radio Network that the Cowboys will be without safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back LD Brown. Harvell-Peel suffered an injury against Texas last week and Tylan Wallace tweaked a muscle during practice this week.

The Cowboys will be wearing the all-white combo and will be wearing the cursive 'Cowboys' logo on the helmet for the first time.

I've got to say, this is one of my favorites combos and helmet decals of all time.

What are your score and game predictions? Drop them below in the comment section.

Follow along with Pokes Report for live updates as Oklahoma State takes on Kansas State in Manhattan.

Pregame

Kansas State won the toss and deferred to the second half. Oklahoma State will receive to start the game.

First quarter

Field goal: After moving the ball easily, the Cowboy defense held the Wildcats to a field goal (4:35) Oklahoma State trails 3-0