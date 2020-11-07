SI.com
Pokes Report
Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

ZachLancaster

Game day for Oklahoma State is finally here, which means the Cowboys get a chance to avenge the 41-34 loss to unranked Texas last week as they're on the road for a showdown with Kansas State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

It was reported on the Cowboy Radio Network that the Cowboys will be without safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back LD Brown. Harvell-Peel suffered an injury against Texas last week and Tylan Wallace tweaked a muscle during practice this week.

The Cowboys will be wearing the all-white combo and will be wearing the cursive 'Cowboys' logo on the helmet for the first time.

I've got to say, this is one of my favorites combos and helmet decals of all time.

IMG_0615

What are your score and game predictions? Drop them below in the comment section.

Follow along with Pokes Report for live updates as Oklahoma State takes on Kansas State in Manhattan.

Pregame

Kansas State won the toss and deferred to the second half. Oklahoma State will receive to start the game.

First quarter

Field goal: After moving the ball easily, the Cowboy defense held the Wildcats to a field goal (4:35) Oklahoma State trails 3-0

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

I am predicting a 36-14 win for the Pokes over Kansas State today. Wallace may not be playing but this offense has enough playmakers to make it work!

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Stoner lined up at the outside receiver position. He replaced Wallace outside last season when Wallace went down with his ACL last year.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Josh Sills just saved another Spencer Sanders turnover on that sack. Holy cow

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Strip sack to start the game... not ideal.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Rough offensive start for Oklahoma State, but a stellar defensive stop has given the Pokes new life. Let's see if Sanders can settle in and make something happen.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Spencer Sanders has to get this figured out. Not sure if it's an internal clock issue or a nerves issue, but he's struggling.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

The defense holding K-State to a field goal on that drive is a win. The Wildcats were moving the ball with ease.

