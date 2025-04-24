Oklahoma State Lands Central Oklahoma Star WR in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s offense could look special next season.
On Thursday, OSU secured a commitment from Central Oklahoma transfer Terrill Davis. Entering his fifth season of college football, Davis has been a star wide receiver at UCO over the past couple of seasons and could be a significant part of OSU’s passing attack in 2025.
Last season with the Bronchos, Davis racked up 109 catches for 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns. His incredible season earned him All-MIAA honors as he was one of the best receivers at the Division II level.
Making the jump from Division II to the Big 12 could come with some issues early on, but there is no denying that Davis has the talent to succeed for OSU on the big stage. Last season, Davis had four games with 14 or more receptions, showing that he can be a go-to target for the OSU offense.
Add in that he had seven games with at least 100 yards, and Davis could soon be dominating at the FBS level in a similar fashion. With some big names in the receiver room from 2024 departing, the Cowboys have plenty of opportunity for others to come in and compete for a significant role in the passing game.
While Davis broke out for the Bronchos in 2024, he had a solid couple of seasons before that as well. He finished his career at UCO playing in 32 games, making 167 receptions for 2,347 yards and 19 touchdowns.
While the Cowboys have continued to add offensive talent, the quarterback situation also continues to get clearer. Over the past few days, OSU has lost Maealiuaki Smith and Garret Rangel to the portal, leaving Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores to compete for the starting job.
Flores has yet to see the field in his first two seasons, but had plenty of hype coming out of high school. Meanwhile, Hejny is a more mobile threat and can add a running dimension to OSU’s offense. In either case, Davis should be a huge help as a reliable target for whoever takes the snaps next season.