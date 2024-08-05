Oklahoma State LB Looking to Bounce Back After Injury-Riddled Season
An Oklahoma State linebacker is looking to make the most of 2024 after an injury derailed his first season in Stillwater.
Last season, Justin Wright looked to be a solid piece of the Cowboys’ defense and entered as one of the team’s most experienced players. However, he suffered a leg injury in the season opener and returned for only one game a few weeks later before having season-ending surgery.
"It was tough initially getting hurt,” Wright said. “Obviously, you never want to get significantly hurt anywhere. All the work that you put in the winter and fall camp, it just kind of goes to waste. Initially, it sucks, and then after a couple of days, I was like, 'Let's get the rehab done and I'm going to come back.'”
While he only played in two games and had two tackles for the Cowboys, Wright had an impressive five-year stint at Tulsa. Beginning his college career in 2018, Wright steadily became a star for the Golden Hurricane.
In 2022, his final season at Tulsa, Wright finished with 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also was a game-changer forcing turnovers, coming away with two interceptions, forcing a fumble and recovering two.
While at Tulsa, Wright played against the Cowboys three times and made nine total tackles. He also had a 55-yard pick six in Stillwater in the 2021 matchup.
Wright will get an opportunity to play his former team in Week 3 when OSU takes its first trip to Tulsa since 2019. Bringing six seasons of college football to the Cowboys next season, Wright will play a key role in OSU’s veteran squad.
"Every single aspect of special teams, defensively, offensively,” Wright said. “We could be down 21-0 in the first quarter and this type of experienced team will not get down on themselves, not be negative, come back and end up winning the game. To the same degree, we could be up 21 and not coast the rest of the game. We will finish games."
