Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin Lands in EA Sports' College Football 25 Top 100 Ratings
On Tuesday morning, EA Sports' College Football 25 video game revealed the top 100 players in the game based on overall rating.
Junior running back Ollie Gordon II is the No. 3 player on EA Sports' list with a 96 overall rating after winning the Doak Walker Award in 2023.
Redshirt junior linebacker Nick Martin was the only other Oklahoma State player to make the video game's top 100, coming in at No. 80 with a 90 overall rating. EA Sports gave Martin an 82 speed rating, 87 acceleration rating, 82 strength rating, 93 awareness rating and 79 jump rating.
Looking around the Big 12, Martin checked in ahead of West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and Arizona tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, but one spot behind Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant, Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone, UCF running back RJ Harvey, Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra, Kansas running back Devin Neal, Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks, Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Colorado athlete Travis Hunter rounded out the conference's representatives on the game's top 100 list.
Martin's ranking comes after the Texarkana, TX, product tallied 140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Martin's efforts earned the standout defender First Team All-Big 12 honors, an Honorable Mention selection for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award and Phil Steele Fourth Team All-American recognition.
Following his first year as a full-time starter, Martin is poised for another big season in Stillwater, especially with fellow All-Big 12 linebacker Collin Oliver returning to OSU for another year under Mike Gundy and Bryan Nardo.
