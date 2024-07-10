Ollie Gordon Tops Big 12 Rival in EA College Football 25's Top 10 Players
Oklahoma State is well-represented in College Football 25.
On Wednesday, EA released the top 100 players for College Football 25, and Ollie Gordon II earned the No. 3 spot on the list. Coming in at a 96 overall, Gordon is the highest-rated running back in the game and has the same overall as the top two players. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and LSU left tackle Will Campbell are the only players above Gordon.
Gordon’s placement should not come as a surprise after his incredible 2023 campaign. Last season, Gordon led the FBS in rushing with 1,732 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns. In the first college football video game in more than a decade, Gordon projects to be one of the most dangerous players in the open field, with a 90 speed rating and 97 acceleration rating.
Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins is the only other running back to make the top 10, while three other Big 12 running backs crack the top 100. While Gordon is the highest-rated player in the Big 12, he is not the only conference member in the top 10.
Colorado star and cover athlete Travis Hunter earned the No. 6 spot with a 95 overall. Listed as a wide receiver, Hunter has been a two-way star with the Buffaloes, also spending time at cornerback.
As one of the best athletes in college football, Hunter will enter the game with a 95 speed rating, 96 acceleration and 97 jumping. Considering the recent conference realignment, the Big 12 is in a good spot with superstar players leading the way.
Gordon and Hunter will be able to battle in video game form beginning Monday, but the two will meet in the regular season finale. In a Black Friday matchup, OSU will travel to Boulder to face Deion Sanders’ team in a game that could have significant Big 12 title implications.
