Oklahoma State Legend Barry Sanders Named to AP All-Time All-America Team
Oklahoma State has had plenty of greats come through the program, but one stands above the rest.
Over the past century and change, OSU has steadily become one of the premier programs in college football. While many folks in Stillwater and around the program certainly put OSU in a position to succeed, the credit for the Cowboys’ rise belongs to the players on the field.
Although there have been multiple Hall of Famers and various all-time greats to make their way through Stillwater, Barry Sanders has the title of the best. The legendary running back doesn’t only get the title of the best to play at OSU, he is widely considered the best running back in the history of football, and his college football career is nearly untouchable.
Unsurprisingly, Sanders earned yet another accolade when the AP recently announced its all-time All-America team as a celebration of 100 years of All-America teams. On the all-time first team, Sanders earned one of the running back slots.
Although OSU has certainly had some legends throughout its history, Sanders was the only Cowboy to earn a spot on either the first or second teams. Including the bowl game, Sanders rushed for 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns in his 1988 season, making it arguably the greatest single season in the history of college football.
Who got snubbed?
Sanders’ greatness almost makes it difficult to consider any of the other greats who came before him at OSU. Sanders’ 1988 season helped put Stillwater on the map in the college football world, and his impressive play simply put him a tick above some of the top Cowboys who preceded him, such as Thurman Thomas.
However, there are certainly still some cases to be made for some of the Pokes who have played in the modern era, particularly under Mike Gundy. Although OSU hasn’t had any other Heisman winners since Sanders, the Cowboys have still had others recognized among the best.
While there are plenty of choices in terms of the best in OSU history, Justin Blackmon might be the only true snub on this list. Winning back-to-back Biletnikoffs and leading OSU to two of its best seasons in program history, his status among the top college football wide receivers ever is unquestioned.
In any case, the Cowboys still get to be happy about being home to one of the best players in college football history.