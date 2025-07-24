Oklahoma State Legendary Running Back Named Best No. 21 of All-Time
This week, Fox Sports has put out some interesting lists that have got the college football world talking, and those lists are the greatest players to wear each respective jersey number throughout history.
With that being said, one Oklahoma State legend was voted as the best player to ever wear the No. 21 in college football, and that man is none other than Barry Sanders.
Only two other players would be considered alongside the legendary running back, and those would be Michigan Wolverines great Desmond Howard and Georgia Tech's monstrous Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, better known as Megatron.
Interestingly, both Johnson and Sanders would play for the Detroit Lions, at different times, of course, but still an interesting connection made from the list as the two would wear the No. 21 in college.
Sanders would play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 1986-88, having what some would call the greatest season for a running back in college football history. In 1988, Barry rushed for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in just 11 games of play, compared to the standard 12 in today's era, not to mention postseason as well.
That season would be capped off by a Heisman trophy and 34 NCAA records set in college football, with his rush yards standing the test of time, as only one running back has come within a foot race of catching Barry Sanders' 2,600-plus yards in a single season.
As Fox continues to release their list throughout the week, we will continue to monitor closely and await any further former Cowboys who will be recognized as the best of their jersey number.