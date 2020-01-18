Thanks to a Listener, Here's Your Comparison 2010 to 2019

STILLWATER -- Earlier in the week a listener called my daily radio show on Triple Play Sports Radio and asked me since I had been comparing next football season to 2011, when the Cowboys won the Big 12 and really should have been in the BCS Championship Game, if I had compared what is returning from this season to what returned in 2010?

I said to him that was a great idea, but something I would have to tackle later in the week. There is nothing scientific about this. We can compare the number of returning starters, number of players on the two-deep, even the individual production returning and the way each team played the season before. In the end, football changes, opposing teams are different. The scenario is never going to be exactly the same.

To me, it is fun. It is an exercise in comparisons, that may not be exactly foretelling, but they can be used as a guide and a comparison for interest, if not for prediction.

Tylan Wallace returns for the Cowboys next season at receiver. In 2010 it was Justin Blackmon coming back. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Here is a list of the returning starters from both 2010 and from this past season in 2019.

2010 Oklahoma State Cowboys Returning Starters 2019 Oklahoma State Cowboys Returning Starters Offense (9) Defense (5) Specialists (5) Offense (10) Defense (10) Specialists (5) LT - Nick Martinez, Sr. DE - Jamie Blatnick, Sr. P - Quinn Sharp, Jr. LT - Dylan Galloway, Sr. DE - Trace Ford, So. P - Tom Hutton, So. LG - Jonathan Rush, Sr. SLB - Shaun Lewis, So. LS - Marc Yerry, Sr. RG - Bryce Bray, So. DT - Israel Antwine, Jr. LS - Matt Hembrough, Jr. OC - Grant Garner, Sr. SS - Marekelle Martin, Sr. Hold - Wes Harlan, Jr. RT - Teven Jenkins, Sr. DT - Cameron Murray, Sr. Hold - Jake McClure, Jr. RG - Lane Taylor, Jr. FS - Johnny Thomas, Sr. PR - Josh Cooper, Sr. WR - Tylan Wallace, Sr. DE - Tyler Lacy, So. PR - Dillon Stoner, Sr. RT - Levy Adcock, Sr. CB - Broderick Brown, Jr. KR - Johnny Thomas, Sr. WR - Dillon Stoner, Sr. ILB - Amen Ogbongbemiga, Sr. KR - Braydon Johnson, Jr. WR - Isaiah Anderson, Jr. WR - Landon Wolf, Sr. OLB - Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr. IR - Josh Cooper, Sr. CW - Jelani Woods, Jr. CB - Rodarius Williams, Sr. WR - Justin Blackmon, Jr. CW - Logan Carter, Sr. Strike - Jarrick Bernard, Jr. QB - Brandon Weeden, Sr. RB - Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Rover - Tre Sterling Jr. QB - Spencer Sanders, So. Bandit - Kolby Harvel-Peel, Jr.

Now as for two-deep. In 2010, Oklahoma State was returning 20-of-24 off the offensive depth chart and the number is higher because they listed 12 positions on offense. The 2019 team will have 19-of-24 returning on offense.

Defensively, the 2010 team had 14-of-22 returning on the two-deep. The 2019 team has 19-of-22 returning on the depth chart. That is very impressive to go with 10 returning starters.

Specialists don't factor as much with depth, except it is important to point out that Quinn Sharp took over for Dan Bailey as kicker in the 2011 season and there was little drop off. Sharp was an excellent punter and Justin Gilbert emerged on returns.

Oklahoma State fans have the right to be concerned with returning punter in Aussie Tom Hutton. He has to improve and Oklahoma State needs a kicker, but returning holder Jake McClure may be the answer there, either McClure of Alex Hale. The kicking situation is a very legitimate concern.

Brandon Weeden was the quarterback then and dual threat quarterback Spencer Sanders is the quarterback now. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Now for returning production. Here's where the major differences show up as in 2010 the Cowboys returned the combination of Weeden to Blackmon, so the passing yards and receiving yards are big. Overall, with the 2019 team returning Chuba Hubbard the offensive production is still in favor of the team coming back for Oklahoma State next season. The 2019 team also returns a much bigger chunk of defense.

Chuba Hubbard represents a huge chunk of returning offense for 2019 with his 2,094-yards rushing. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Year Pass Att. Pass Comp. Int. Pass Yards Pass TDs Rush Att. Rush Yards YPC Rush TDs Rec. Rec. Yards Rec. TDs 2010 530 356 14 4,271 36 148 814 5.5 10 261 3,630 29 2019 254 160 11 2,106 16 517 2,975 5.75 26 213 2,679 21

Now, here are the returning defensive numbers (production) from each season.

Year Total Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Fumbles Recovered Fumbles Forced 2010 517 33.0 13.0 8 5 9 2019 764 73.0 26.5 10 6 7

Overall, it would appear that 2019 is bringing back a bit more for the 2020 season than 2010 did for the 2011 Big 12 Champions. However, situations are different. Football changes and opponents are different. It is impossible to compare exactly.

It does look promising.