Thanks to a Listener, Here's Your Comparison 2010 to 2019
Robert Allen
STILLWATER -- Earlier in the week a listener called my daily radio show on Triple Play Sports Radio and asked me since I had been comparing next football season to 2011, when the Cowboys won the Big 12 and really should have been in the BCS Championship Game, if I had compared what is returning from this season to what returned in 2010?
I said to him that was a great idea, but something I would have to tackle later in the week. There is nothing scientific about this. We can compare the number of returning starters, number of players on the two-deep, even the individual production returning and the way each team played the season before. In the end, football changes, opposing teams are different. The scenario is never going to be exactly the same.
To me, it is fun. It is an exercise in comparisons, that may not be exactly foretelling, but they can be used as a guide and a comparison for interest, if not for prediction.
Here is a list of the returning starters from both 2010 and from this past season in 2019.
2010 Oklahoma State
Cowboys
Returning Starters
2019 Oklahoma State
Cowboys
Returning Starters
Offense (9)
Defense (5)
Specialists (5)
Offense (10)
Defense (10)
Specialists (5)
LT - Nick Martinez, Sr.
DE - Jamie Blatnick, Sr.
P - Quinn Sharp, Jr.
LT - Dylan Galloway, Sr.
DE - Trace Ford, So.
P - Tom Hutton, So.
LG - Jonathan Rush, Sr.
SLB - Shaun Lewis, So.
LS - Marc Yerry, Sr.
RG - Bryce Bray, So.
DT - Israel Antwine, Jr.
LS - Matt Hembrough, Jr.
OC - Grant Garner, Sr.
SS - Marekelle Martin, Sr.
Hold - Wes Harlan, Jr.
RT - Teven Jenkins, Sr.
DT - Cameron Murray, Sr.
Hold - Jake McClure, Jr.
RG - Lane Taylor, Jr.
FS - Johnny Thomas, Sr.
PR - Josh Cooper, Sr.
WR - Tylan Wallace, Sr.
DE - Tyler Lacy, So.
PR - Dillon Stoner, Sr.
RT - Levy Adcock, Sr.
CB - Broderick Brown, Jr.
KR - Johnny Thomas, Sr.
WR - Dillon Stoner, Sr.
ILB - Amen Ogbongbemiga, Sr.
KR - Braydon Johnson, Jr.
WR - Isaiah Anderson, Jr.
WR - Landon Wolf, Sr.
OLB - Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr.
IR - Josh Cooper, Sr.
CW - Jelani Woods, Jr.
CB - Rodarius Williams, Sr.
WR - Justin Blackmon, Jr.
CW - Logan Carter, Sr.
Strike - Jarrick Bernard, Jr.
QB - Brandon Weeden, Sr.
RB - Chuba Hubbard, Jr.
Rover - Tre Sterling Jr.
QB - Spencer Sanders, So.
Bandit - Kolby Harvel-Peel, Jr.
Now as for two-deep. In 2010, Oklahoma State was returning 20-of-24 off the offensive depth chart and the number is higher because they listed 12 positions on offense. The 2019 team will have 19-of-24 returning on offense.
Defensively, the 2010 team had 14-of-22 returning on the two-deep. The 2019 team has 19-of-22 returning on the depth chart. That is very impressive to go with 10 returning starters.
Specialists don't factor as much with depth, except it is important to point out that Quinn Sharp took over for Dan Bailey as kicker in the 2011 season and there was little drop off. Sharp was an excellent punter and Justin Gilbert emerged on returns.
Oklahoma State fans have the right to be concerned with returning punter in Aussie Tom Hutton. He has to improve and Oklahoma State needs a kicker, but returning holder Jake McClure may be the answer there, either McClure of Alex Hale. The kicking situation is a very legitimate concern.
Now for returning production. Here's where the major differences show up as in 2010 the Cowboys returned the combination of Weeden to Blackmon, so the passing yards and receiving yards are big. Overall, with the 2019 team returning Chuba Hubbard the offensive production is still in favor of the team coming back for Oklahoma State next season. The 2019 team also returns a much bigger chunk of defense.
Year
Pass Att.
Pass Comp.
Int.
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
Rush Att.
Rush Yards
YPC
Rush TDs
Rec.
Rec. Yards
Rec. TDs
2010
530
356
14
4,271
36
148
814
5.5
10
261
3,630
29
2019
254
160
11
2,106
16
517
2,975
5.75
26
213
2,679
21
Now, here are the returning defensive numbers (production) from each season.
Year
Total Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumbles Recovered
Fumbles Forced
2010
517
33.0
13.0
8
5
9
2019
764
73.0
26.5
10
6
7
Overall, it would appear that 2019 is bringing back a bit more for the 2020 season than 2010 did for the 2011 Big 12 Champions. However, situations are different. Football changes and opponents are different. It is impossible to compare exactly.
It does look promising.