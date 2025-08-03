Oklahoma State Looking to Lean on Young Running Back Room
Oklahoma State needs to find success in the run game in 2025.
Going into the upcoming season, there are question marks at every position. After an offseason that saw so many new faces show up in Stillwater, it’s almost impossible to peg which players will be the stars of 2025.
One of the biggest question marks comes within the offense under Doug Meacham. While Meacham is typically known for his great passing teams, Mike Gundy knows that it will take a strong effort on the ground to turn things around.
“We always rush the football, and in the years you have success, you rush the football, so we are going to work hard to run the football,” Gundy said. “Fortunately, we have a number of guys that we are comfortable with, that we feel like we can rush the football in a game.”
Gundy’s words on the rushing game are obviously true, considering what the Cowboys saw over the past two seasons. When Ollie Gordon broke out as the top back in the nation in 2023, OSU secured a 10-win season.
And when Gordon’s effectiveness dropped dramatically last season, OSU’s identity was in question and put the team in a position to win only three games. Of course, there isn’t anyone on Gordon’s level going into next season, but 2025 could easily see some players break out.
Who will break out?
There is no shortage of candidates for the Cowboys in 2025, but veteran Freddie Brock seems likely to enter the season as RB1. Of course, with some other young, talented backs on the squad, there should be plenty of opportunities to go around.
One of those young backs is Rodney Fields Jr. Coming off a redshirt freshman year where he had some solid outings, Fields could become a young star for the Cowboys next season if he can stand out among the competition, which he says has already been fierce.
"It's very competitive all around,” Fields said. “You get different styles of running from each of us, but we try to keep each other motivated and working hard every day to do the right thing."
Last season, Fields had 21 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, plus 23 receiving yards across four appearances. He made his debut in OSU’s near upset at BYU, going for 38 yards on eight carries.
Considering the Cowboys’ depth at running back, more performances like his at BYU last season could make Fields a true difference-maker as a freshman.