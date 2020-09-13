Oklahoma State Moves Up in Associated Press and Coaches Polls

STILLWATER -- Even though Oklahoma State didn't play its season opener against Tulsa this week, the Cowboys moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls following the first weekend of action.

With the SEC not starting its season until the weekend of Sept. 26, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing the 2020 season, there was quite a bit of shifting in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Let's start with the Amway Coaches Poll

Clemson 1-0 (1) Alabama 0-0 (3) Oklahoma 1-0 (6) Georgia 0-0 (4) LSU 0-0 (5) Florida 0-0 (8) Notre Dame 1-0 (10) Texas 1-0 (14) Auburn 0-0 (11) Texas A & M 0-0 (13) North Carolina 1-0 (19) Oklahoma State 0-0 (16) UCF 0-0 (21) Cincinnati 0-0 (22) Memphis 1-0 (NR) Louisville 1-0 (NR) Tennessee 0-0 (NR) Miami 1-0 (NR) Virginia Tech 0-0 (NR) Kentucky 0-0 (NR) ULL 1-0 (NR) BYU 1-0 (NR) Appalachian State 1-0 (NR) Baylor 0-0 (NR) Army 2-0 (NR)

Schools Dropped Out

No. 2 Ohio State; No. 7 Penn State; No. 9 Oregon; No. 12 Wisconsin; No. 15 Michigan; No. 17 Southern California; No. 18 Minnesota; No. 20 Utah; No. 23 Iowa; No. 25 Iowa State.

Others Receiving Votes

Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.

Associated Press

Clemson 1-0 (1) Alabama 0-0 (3) Oklahoma 1-0 (4) Georgia 0-0 (5) Florida 0-0 (8) LSU 0-0 (10) Notre Dame 1-0 (10) Auburn 0-0 (11) Texas 1-0 (14) Texas A & M 0-0 (13) Oklahoma State 0-0 (15) North Carolina 1-0 (18) Cincinnati 0-0 (20) UCF 0-0 (21) Tennessee 0-0 (24) Memphis 1-0 (NR) Miami 1-0 (NR) Louisville 1-0 (NR) Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 (NR) Virginia Tech 0-0 (NR) BYU 1-0 (NR) Army 2-0 (NR) Kentucky 0-0 (NR) Appalachian State 1-0 (NR) Pittsburgh 1-0 (NR)

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

Oklahoma State's season opener against Tulsa set to play on Sept. 12, was postponed until Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 precautions taken by Tulsa. The Hurricane had a rash of positive cases throughout fall camp and as a result, had only practiced a handful of times since the beginning of August.

The kickoff for Oklahoma State's game on Sept. 19 is schedule for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.