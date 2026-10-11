Oklahoma State Opponent Review: Houston Rolls Past K-State Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got back on the field and defeated the UCF Knights, 42-28, on Saturday.

Oklahoma State’s next opponent, the Houston Cougars got rolling too as they blew out the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan and set up their showdown with the Cowboys on Saturday at 6:30 PM on Fox. It should be the biggest game of the week in the Big 12.

So, as the Cowboys get ready for that game, here is our weekly check-in to see how the rest of the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2026 opponents performed in Week 6:

OSU Week 6 Opponent Results

OSU Opponent Opponent’s Opponent Result OSU Opponent’s Record at Tulsa at Navy Lost, 34-26 3-3 (0-2 American) vs. No. 17 Oregon vs. No. 21 UCLA Lost, 17-15 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) vs. Murray State Idle Idle 1-5 (0-2 MVFC) at West Virginia vs. Arizona Lost, 52-31 3-3 (0-3 Big 12) at No. 22 Houston at Kansas State Won, 35-16 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) vs. Colorado Idle Idle 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State at No. 8 BYU (Friday) Lost, 24-10 3-3 (1-2 Big 12) at Kansas State vs. No. 22 Houston Lost, 35-16 3-2 (0-2 in Big 12) vs. No. 11 Texas Tech Idle Idle 5-0 (2-0 Big 12) at Arizona State vs. Hawai'i Won, 30-12 3-2 (1-1 in Big 12) vs. Kansas at No. 12 Utah Lost, 41-24 2-3 (0-2 in Big 12)

Notable Games

OSU’s Next Opponent: Houston

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It appears UCF is just one of those teams that is going to lull its opponents into not looking like themselves in the first half. Houston knows that all too well. The Cougars played the Knights last week and struggled with them until the second half, just like Oklahoma State did on Saturday. That wasn't a problem for the Cougars against Kansas State.

The Cougars only had issues for the first quarter. After that they outscored Kansas State 28-6 in the second and third quarters on their way to a 35-16 victory. Houston looked more like itself in this game.

Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Re’Shaun Sanford II rushed for 90 yards while teammate Makhi Hughes rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Patrick Overmyer caught eight passes for 83 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys are going to have to be deeply concerned about that matchup when they play on Saturday.

The Houston defense held the Wildcats to 299 yards and quarterback Avery Johnson threw for just 182 yards.

So far, this season has unfolded as I thought it would for Oklahoma State. Well, I figured the Cowboys would be 4-1 and just assumed they would beat Tulsa and lose to Oregon. But I felt all along this was the pivot game. If Oklahoma State is truly going to contend in the Big 12, this is the game it must win. And the Cougars look ready to rumble.

The Back Half is Not So Bad

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another thing I thought was that the final four games of Oklahoma State’s schedule could be difficult. And it still could be. But right now, it looks far less imposing than I expected. Granted Texas Tech is still undefeated and figures to be in contention when they play each other in Stillwater on Nov. 14.

But Kansas State does not look like the team I thought they would be at the start of the season. Same with Arizona State and Kansas. Heck, include Iowa State on Halloween and Oklahoma State’s last five games look much more inviting than they did at the beginning of the season.

Now, plenty can change in a couple of weeks. But the way Oklahoma State can put up points, the Cowboys are starting to look like a favorite in each of those games.

Thinking About the CFP

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I still think it's way too early to begin thinking about Oklahoma State and the College Football Playoff. But two conference games in and I think it's fair to say the Cowboys can be competitive with anybody in the Big 12. So now not only do we have to think about who the Cowboys have ahead of them, we must start keeping up with the teams they’ve played.

This wasn’t the best week. If the Cowboys don't win the Big 12 Conference title but have a record good enough to be considered for an at-large berth, one thing the committee is going to look at is the quality of the teams they've beaten. That's where Tulsa is really starting to hurt Oklahoma State.

The Golden Hurricane upset the Cowboys in Week 1 but have lost three straight games to Arkansas, North Texas and Navy. Let's say the Cowboys finish the season 10-2 but fail to get to the conference championship game. The committee will scrutinize that loss to Tulsa.

Additionally, the win over Oregon still looks good but the Ducks can't fall too far from grace. One shouldn't punish the Ducks too much for losing to UCLA on Saturday, but that's their second loss this season. How much would it hurt Oklahoma State if say Oregon lost a couple more games?

We’re a long way from selection Sunday. But the more the Cowboys win, the more must consider those scenarios.