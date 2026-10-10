Oklahoma State Allowing Unnecessary Drama Around Chad Weiberg’s Job Status

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg did his usual pregame interview with Cowboys radio networks Dave Hunziker on Saturday morning.

Weiberg didn't talk about his job status. Hunziker didn't ask. They're probably the only two people in Oklahoma not talking about.

But Weiberg talked about the great start for football and how it can impact the program, the athletic department and the campus community.

"It's momentum," Weiberg said. "It's always helpful when it's going in the right direction. You can feel the energy level around town and on campus. It's renewed and it feels great."

The drama surrounding Weiberg’s job status is now in its second week, since Berry Tramel of the Tulsa World (subscription required) reported last week that Weiberg could be fired or reassigned.

Two separate reports this week shed more light on the situation. But the real question is why no one in a leadership role at Oklahoma State is squashing this?

Chad Weiberg’s Job Security

Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State Athletic Director, talks with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Scott Rains at the Lawton Constitution reported that Joe D. Hall, the chair of the Oklahoma State Board of Regents, is one of those pushing to bring in West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker to replace Weiberg. He also reported that another person seeking to get rid of Weiberg is Ross McKnight, one of the university's largest donors.

Jenni Carlson of The Oklahoman (subscription required) reported that while Baker, an Oklahoma State alum and a native of Valliant, Okla., would appear to be the first choice of some, there are two roadblocks. First, there is a long history of Baker not interviewing for jobs that are currently filled. Second, Baker does not have an agent, meaning OSU would have to directly contact him. And if he won’t talk about jobs currently filled, then it’s a non-starter.

Oklahoma State would want to ensure that Baker would take the job. Baker would either have to bend his rule, or OSU leadership would have to roll the dice that he takes the job.

Nearly two weeks after Tramel’s report, Weiberg hasn't received any public vote of confidence — or public vote of no confidence — from Oklahoma State administration beyond what head coach Eric Morris said about him on Tuesday when he was asked about the rumors surrounding Weiberg’s job.

“I tell my players all the time: you get momentum in sports you want to keep it right?” Morris said. “Other people are going to try to take it from you. I'm not a big social media guy. I don't read stories. Like I got so many problems I got to fix on a day-to-day basis up here. And so, I've had my weekly meetings with Chad, and he's been great like always.”

OSU signed Weiberg to a four-year deal in October of 2025. For several months he worked without a contract after open-heart surgery. There has been no public statement from OSU president Dr. Jim Hess since the initial report.

The drama comes amid the backdrop of Oklahoma State’s first football game as a ranked team in two years. The Cowboys host UCF on Saturday riding a three-game winning streak and having snapped their 18-game Big 12 losing streak two weeks ago against West Virginia.

The Oklahoma State women's basketball team was just selected as the preseason favorite in the Big 12. One of Weiberg’s key hires, David Taylor, is gearing up for what should be and exciting wrestling season. Cowboys basketball, led by head coach Steve Lutz, will get their Big 12 preseason report card next week.

Hunziker asked Weiberg about those recent hires.

"I'm proud of all of them, all of our coaches," Weiberg said. "They have to be good at what they do. When you're hiring at this level [Power 4] this is where they aspire to coach. By the time we're looking at them they've proven they can do the job. Then it's the fit. I'm a believer that the fit has to be there."

It all begs the question — why is there all this drama around an athletic director who appears to have the program moving in the right direction? It's a question that has no public answer, but one that deserves some public acknowledgement from the university.