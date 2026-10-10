Oklahoma State Report Card: Grading Every Position Group After UCF Victory

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak into their showdown with Houston next Saturday.

The Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) defeated the UCF Knights (3-3, 1-2), 42-28, on Saturday in a game that OSU broke open in the fourth quarter with 18 points. It was the first time Oklahoma State beat UCF in three tries.

Here is how each position group grades out after Saturday’s game, with context from head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, defensive tackle Luke Webb and safety Evan Jackson.

Quarterback: A

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris on the specific thinks that Drew Mestemaker did against UCf to play a clean game. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/lqX3iz7bjo — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 10, 2026

Drew Mestemaker avoided a turnover for the first time this season. That was something the Cowboys emphasized for two weeks. He said after the game that he didn’t change his preparation process or keep it in the back of his mind. Morris said it was probably his cleanest game of the season in every facet.

He completed 70% of his passes, threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. The only debit was the sack. Morris said that was on him and he agreed, saying UCF threw him a defensive look that frustrated him and he didn’t get through all his progressions.

Running Back: C+

OSU running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Hawkins fumbled on the second play of game. But Morris went right back to him, and he ended up putting together a solid game. He rushed for 83 yards on 23 carries and caught two passes for 32 yards. Every yard he got on Saturday was earned. Morris said no one in the stadium felt worse about the fumble than Hawkins and the head coach went right back to him because he knew that he could handle it.

As a team the Cowboys gained 3.4 yards per carry. Ayo Adeyi had a couple of nice runs, including a 16-yarder But, it was tough game for the unit. But my bold prediction for Hawkins was way off this week.

Wide Receiver: A

“He’s not afraid to get in there and make a hard catch.”



Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker on WR Justin Bowick’s one-handed grab in the first half against UCF. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Bz7pi8qMuC — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 10, 2026

Justin Bowick had a terrific one-handed catch, scored a touchdown and finished with six catches for 98 yards. Wyatt Young played after being on the player availability report all week and caught five passes for 52 yards and a score. Morris said after the game that he looks at Terrence Lewis, Miles Coleman and Chris Barnes are seen as starters. The unit was sure handed the entire game.

Mestemaker said he thought Lewis caught the late touchdown. He and Morris said there was nothing malicious behind it. It was an RPO and that was the look that was open as UCF crowded the box.

Tight End: B

Morgan McPhaul’s first collegiate carry resulted in a TD out of a diamond formation on third down. The play was installed mid-week. It was the only time a tight end touched the ball on Saturday. That’s not a bad thing, necessarily. The unit did a good job blocking throughout the contest.

Offensive Line: B

OSU players huddle up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Lepo game up the only sack of the game, one that Morris said was on Mestemaker. He made up for that later with tackle pull that sealed the right side for Mestemaker’s first-quarter touchdown run.

Desmond Magiya started at left guard and gave the Cowboys a solid game in place of Johnny Dickson III, who was available but didn’t play. Braydon Nelson was on the field for one possession in the second quarter but didn’t return. Morris wasn’t asked about it after the game.

The unit only gave up one recorded quarterback hurry of Mestemaker. They gave him a clean pocket. Morris thought the run blocking got better but the unit never broke one.

Defensive Line: B

Oklahoma State DL Luke Webb describes his key fourth-and-1 stop against UCF on Saturday. #GoPokes #OkState pic.twitter.com/wCj7pPyKWm — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 10, 2026

The defensive line had a tough time early in the game but got better as the contest progressed. They struggled to get pressure on quarterback Keyone Jenkins and UCF’s adjustment to a zone read QB game got the line out of position several times.

Tackle Luke Webb’s stop on a fourth-and-1 seemed to jar the momentum. He said after the game that “it gave pass, but something told me he was going to run it up the middle.” It was great anticipation by him.

DeSean Brown had a great pressure play on Jenkins in the first half that forced a punt. Tackle Bradyon Rigsby deflected a pass on second down that likely saved a completion. The unit didn’t have a sack but helped hold UCF’s run game, a strength, to 2.7 yards per carry.

Linebacker: B

OSU linebacker Tate Romney. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Ethan Welsoski (17 tackles) and Tate Romney (14 tackles) had huge game. But it wasn’t without some hiccups. Romney missed a shot at tackling UCF’s Josh Derry on what turned out to be a touchdown catch. He later made one of the best plays of the game, sniffing out a double reverse for a 10-yard loss. It derailed a UCF drive. Isaiah Chisom had nine tackles and sniffed out an open field ball carrier that led to a change of possession.

Morris said afterward that all three played well but felt Wesloski’s and Romney’s experience was a big factor in the contest as UCF threw things at the Cowboys offensively that weren’t on tape.

Secondary: C+

OSU safety Evan Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was an off-balance game for the unit. Mo Horn was called for pass interference that was unnecessary given where the ball was thrown. Kollin Lewis was also called for pass interference on a less clear-cut play. Both set up UCF in great field position. The secondary missed some early tackles but like the rest of the unit got better.

Safety Mose Phillips III’s safety blitz in the first half was a momentum shift for the unit. He left the game with a shoulder issue, but Morris said afterward he would be fine. His replacement, Evan Jackson, had the scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter that put the contest on ice for OSU. It was an instinct play but it would not have happened had safety Christian Bodnar not blown up the play before the throw, Jackson said.

Special Teams: B

Bobby Deal Jr. had a nice under-the-radar play on a punt return in the first half, running up to catch a ball on the bounce and returning it 21 yards, which helped give the Cowboys good field position that led to a touchdown. Sam Keltner made two more field goals, extending his perfect start to the season to 12 field goals.

Coaching: B

OSU head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On offense, the Cowboys quickly adjusted to the inside zone run after the outside didn’t work and they grinded away at it for most of the game. The good news is they didn’t go away from the run even though they knew the sledding would be tough. Morris made a good decision early allowing the offense to go for it on 4th-and-5 on the second possession of the game, leading to Mestemaker’s touchdown run.

On defense, the adjustments came at halftime. The line did a better job of setting the edge and sending UCF ball carriers inside. They made key plays to force punts when the Knights were trying to bleed the clock. Cassity’s call of a delayed blitz for Phillips was well-timed. The unit gave up seven points in the second half, along with the scoop-and-score and forcing the Knights out on downs.