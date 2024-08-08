Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Snubbed From Davey O'Brien Watch List
Oklahoma State might be a run-first team, but having good quarterback play is critical.
On Thursday, the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award was announced and featured 36 quarterbacks. While eight Big 12 quarterbacks made the list, OSU’s Alan Bowman did not.
Although Ollie Gordon headlines any storyline about the Cowboys’ offense, Bowman is the Big 12’s leader in passing yards among returning quarterbacks and finished third in the conference to Dillon Gabriel and Quinn Ewers last season.
Despite the Cowboys running a three-quarterback system with Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy to begin 2023, Bowman prevailed to not only win the starting job but have one of the most impressive seasons. Bowman ranked 16th in passing yards last season with 3,460. Assuming he would have had the same average production, Bowman could have had 4,104 yards if he was also the full-time quarterback for the first three games, which would have ranked third in the country.
READ MORE: OSU Softball Hires Former Outfield Star as Director of Player Development
Going into next season, the 4,000-yard mark should be within reach for Bowman. With at least 200 yards and 34 pass attempts in every game as the full-time starter, the seventh-year quarterback possesses the ability for a massive season.
Bowman’s ability to find success is also a result of the impressive play of his supporting cast. Gordon can set up big passing plays with his rushing ability, but a couple of players on the Biletnikoff Award watch list will play a significant role in the quarterback’s success.
Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens were the Cowboys’ top two receivers last season, and Bowman built chemistry with them throughout the year. Considering their overall experience and season playing together, Bowman could be among the top quarterbacks in college football next season.
READ MORE: Green Bay Packers Sign Former Oklahoma State Kicker Alex Hale
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.