Oklahoma State's All-Time Receptions Leader Signs With With Rams as UDFA
One of Oklahoma State’s all-time leaders is making the jump to the NFL.
After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, OSU wide receiver Brennan Presley signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. Presley dominated throughout his time in Stillwater and left as big of a mark on the program as any player in recent memory.
While Presley saw a few of his teammates drafted over the past couple of days, he had to wait until after the seventh round to get his name called. Heading to the Rams, Presley will be looking to make his mark as an undrafted free agent and begin a successful NFL career.
If Presley can replicate anything near what he did in Stillwater, he should have no problem sticking around as a professional. After finishing his fifth and final season with the Cowboys, Presley left Stillwater holding the all-time receptions mark at OSU with 315.
With 191 of those catches coming in just the past two seasons, Presley had a strong finish to his college career. In 2023, Presley had his most productive year, making 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns.
Catching passes from numerous quarterbacks across his half-decade with the Cowboys, Presley was always a reliable option. He is also the only player in OSU history to record 1,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons.
While Presley got the bulk of those yards because of his elite skills as a receiver, he was used in a variety of ways in Stillwater. He finished his OSU career with 30 rushes for 160 yards and six touchdowns, but his true versatility came as a returner.
Presley was the Cowboys’ No. 1 option in the return game throughout his final four seasons and had perhaps the most iconic play of his career as a returner. In 2021’s Bedlam win, Presley made a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in one of the defining plays of the Cowboys’ 12-2 season.
Throughout his career, Presley was always in the mix to make a highlight happen, and he might just have the opportunity to showcase that at the next level.