Is Kyren Williams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is listed as questionable for Week 18 due to an ankle injury.
However, the star running back is likely to play against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing on Friday, which would be a major boost for the Rams' chances of earning the No. 5 seed in the NFC.
Los Angeles is favored in this matchup with Arizona, and it would jump ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 5 spot in the NFC with a win on Sunday. With a loss, the Rams would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and play either the Chicago Bears or Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs -- depending upon Sunday's results.
Williams, who has not missed a game all season long, enters this matchup with a pretty impressive stat line in the regular season. He's carried the ball 247 times for 1,192 yards and 10 scores, averaging 4.8 yards per cary. On top of that, Williams has 33 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
With Davante Adams and Blake Corum both listed as questionable for this game, there's a chance Puka Nacua and Williams carry the L.A. offense with the No. 5 seed on the line.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Rams running back in this Week 18 matchup.
Best Kyren Williams Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-190)
This is a great matchup for Williams if he's able to go, as the Cardinals have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this season.
Arizona has allowed 19 rushing scores (the sixth-most in the league) and 4.4 yards per carry (the 10th-most in the league) in the regular season. In addition to that, the Cardinals rank just 20th in EPA/Rush on defense.
Williams has found the end zone 13 times this season, scoring in 10 different games. He had 13 carries for 84 yards and a score in his last meeting with the Cards, an I'd expect yet another big game on the ground in Week 18.
