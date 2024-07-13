Oklahoma State's Most Exciting Video Game Player Every Year Since 2014
Oklahoma State has been one of the best teams in the country throughout the past decade and produced some of college football’s most exciting offensive players.
In 2013, EA Sports released NCAA Football 14. It was the final installment of the game until College Football 25, which will release on Monday. In the 10 seasons without a college football game, OSU fans have been deprived of using some of their team’s most electric players.
Considering how the Cowboys have consistently been among the best offenses in the Mike Gundy era, they have no shortage of players who would have been perfect for a video game.
One player from each season will be picked as the most fun to use for that year with every player only eligible to make the cut for one year.
OSU offensive players who would have been most exciting to use in a video game each year:
2014 - Tyreek Hill
Used as a receiver and running back in his lone season at OSU, Hill accumulated 815 yards and two touchdowns and was one of the fastest players in the country. His speed helped him cement his Cowboy legacy with a 92-yard punt return against Oklahoma to send Bedlam into overtime and help OSU extend its streaks of bowl appearances and winning seasons.
2015 - James Washington
Although Washington had better seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was unquestionably the Cowboys’ best in 2015. Washington went for 1,087 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season. In helping OSU begin 10-0, he had a monster performance against then-undefeated TCU, bringing in five catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
2016 - Mason Rudolph
An easy pick, Rudolph joins Washington on the list. In his junior year, Rudolph threw for 4,091 yards, 28 touchdowns and a career-low four interceptions. His best performance came in a fourth-quarter comeback win at Kansas State, where he threw for 457 yards and five touchdowns.
2017 - Justice Hill
In 2017, Hill completed one of OSU's best quarterback-receiver-running back trios. He ran for 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the Big 12 and added another 190 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Although OSU could not prevail in Bedlam, it was not Hill’s fault as he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners.
2018 - Tylan Wallace
Wallace dominated for the Cowboys in 2018 as the ultimate video game wide receiver. He finished with 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore year. His best performance came in OSU’s Homecoming upset against Texas, where he caught 10 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
2019 - Chuba Hubbard
The best running back in the nation during his sophomore year, Hubbard was dominant for the Cowboys. He finished with 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, including a 296-yard outing against Kansas State.
2020 - Spencer Sanders
One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in OSU history, Sanders had an exciting season in 2020 despite some injury issues. He finished with 2,007 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air, adding 269 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher. His best game came in OSU’s upset loss to Texas, where he threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
2021 - Jaylen Warren
A welcome surprise in 2021, Warren had dominant stretches in his only season in Stillwater. He finished with 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. His most memorable performance came in OSU’s comeback win at Boise State, where he ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
2022 - Brennan Presley
In a down year for the Cowboys, Presley was a bright spot. He caught 67 passes for 813 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground. His lone 100-yard game came in Bedlam when he caught nine passes for 118 yards.
2023 - Ollie Gordon
The Cowboys’ 96 overall in the upcoming release would have had a similar rating throughout his impressive sophomore campaign. He finished the year with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, including multiple 270-yard games.
