Who Will Be Oklahoma State's Third-Highest-Rated Player in College Football 25?
Oklahoma State has no shortage of talent, and that will represented well in the newest college football video game.
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release on Monday, and information about the Cowboys has trickled out over the past few weeks. OSU missed the cut as a top-25 offense but is ranked No. 21 defensively and No. 24 overall. Boone Pickens Stadium also missed the cut as one of the toughest places to play in college football despite the Cowboys having only two home losses in the past three years.
Beyond the team stats, OSU boasts some of the best players in the game. Superstar running back Ollie Gordon is the game’s third-highest-rated player at a 96 overall, while linebacker Nick Martin’s 90 overall rating ranks him No. 80. Although those were OSU’s only inclusions in the top 100, it begs the question of who will round out the top three for the Cowboys.
While cases can be made for some of OSU’s top performers from last season, such as Rashod Owens and Kendal Daniels, there are two players who stick out as the most likely to finish in the top three on OSU’s roster.
Brennan Presley
As OSU’s leading receiver in 2023, Presley was a favorite target of Alan Bowman throughout the year because of his ability to make things happen in space. Last season, he finished with 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns. He also showed some ability as a rusher, getting 41 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
While it is unknown if Presley will be the highest-rated offensive player outside of Gordon, he is poised to be the most fun to use.
Collin Oliver
While Martin made the top 80, his fellow linebacker is unlikely to be far behind. Oliver is one of the most dynamic players in the country and had 73 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles last season. As a defensive menace in almost every possible way, Oliver will give opposing offenses nightmares, whether on the field or in a video game.
